      Air purification and infection prevention through filtration

      Ambient air contains all sorts of invisible aerosols, unpleasant suspended materials, pathogens, dust and pollen. The Kärcher HEPA filters, which are built into our Kärcher vacuum cleaners and air filters, clean the air effectively by removing these undesirable particles. Separated particles are trapped in the filter, where they deteriorate after a while – even when the air is more humid. This reliably minimises the concentration of pathogens in indoor areas and the accompanying risk of infection.

      Air purifiers

      The AF 100 air purifier from Kärcher can be fitted with a HEPA-14 filter (verified to EN 1822 standard). This combination allows air to be exchanged six times per hour in rooms up to 35 m², filtering at least 99.995%* of potentially virus-laden aerosols out of the ambient air.

      * At 2.5 metres ceiling height and change of air six times an hour. Multiple machines can be used as required for the total room size.

      Vacuum cleaners

      Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners such as the T 11/1 Classic HEPA or the T 10/1 Adv HEPA have an effective HEPA-14 filter, which reliably filters 99.995% of particles of bonded viruses (tested according to EN 1822/2019 and DIN EN 60335-2-69). They are also very quiet, making them suitable for places where noise needs to be kept to a minimum, such as hospitals or hotels.

      Preventing infections and reducing germs with air purifiers

      Targeted elimination of germs from indoor air: the AF 100 air purifier with the High-Protect-13-Solution or HEPA-14-Solution filter sets reduce the volume of gaseous and solid particles such as aerosols in the ambient air of a room, thereby reducing the risk of germ transmission indoors.

      How does an air filter work?

      The functional principle of an air filter is simple: the AF 100 air purifier from Kärcher keeps the air in the room moving, it draws it in, removes particles, aerosols and pathogens via its sophisticated filter system, and releases the purified air back into the room. This process reduces the concentration of potentially infectious aerosols, viruses, bacteria, spores, yeasts and other pathogens in indoor spaces. During the process, gaseous particles are trapped by an active carbon filter, whilst solid particles such as aerosols are collected by high-performance HEPA filters.

      The AF 100 air purifier from Kärcher can be used with a choice of extremely effective H-13 or HEPA-14 filters (HEPA version verified to EN 1822 standard) and cleans up to 550 m³ air per hour. This makes it suitable for use in rooms measuring up to 35 m².*

      Boasting a separation rate of 99.995% for particles of at least 0.1 µm diameter, the HEPA-14-Solution filter provides effective protection against all types of pathogen, such as particle-bound viruses, bacteria, spores or yeasts, and therefore help to prevent infection.

      * Based on 2.5 m ceiling height and six air exchanges per hour. Multiple machines can be used as required for the total room size.

      Benefits of cleaning air with an air purifier

      • The close-meshed net of fibres in the HEPA-14 filter reliably traps even the smallest particles
      • Continuously filters polluted room air
      • Eliminates bacteria, allergens, odours
      • Filters all pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, mould spores, respirable particles and types of dust
      • Reduces the risk of infection from germs and aerosols
      • Improves air quality
      Areas of application for air purifiers

      Be it in classrooms, restaurants, doctor's surgeries, waiting rooms, offices, administrative buildings or shops, enclosed spaces that cannot be adequately ventilated, for instance due to building limitations or cold external temperatures, can greatly benefit from the use of a Kärcher air purifier. Wherever possible, as in the case of doctor's waiting rooms, air purifiers should be positioned in the immediate vicinity of the people who are waiting, so that the exhaled air can be targeted, trapped and filtered.

      AF 100 professional air purifier

      Find out more

      Preventing infection using vacuum cleaners with HEPA-14 filters

      Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners such as the T 11/1 Classic HEPA or the T 10/1 Adv HEPA are fitted with a high-performance HEPA-14 filter, which reliably filters out 99.995% of particle-bound viruses (certified to EN 1822/2019 and DIN EN 60335-2-69 standards), trapping pathogens from the extracted air. They are also very quiet, making them suitable for places where noise needs to be kept to a minimum, such as hospitals, public facilities or hotels.

      How does air purification with vacuum cleaners work?

      The functional principle of a HEPA dry vacuum cleaner from Kärcher is based on two primary factors: firstly, the unbeatable suction power and secondly, the extremely effective HEPA-14 filter that is built in to the vacuum cleaner. Its close-meshed net of fibres traps even the smallest particles, such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus particulate.

      If a virus is emitted by a cough, for instance, it moves around the air in the room in the form of large droplets (aerosols comprise 50,000–500,000 individual droplets), then sticks to dust particles in the air and falls to the floor. When vacuuming with a vacuum cleaner that is fitted with a high-performance HEPA-14 filter, such as the T 11/1 Classic HEPA from Kärcher, the majority of these particles that are contaminated with micro-organisms (e.g. viruses) can be picked up and reliably trapped. In this way, Kärcher vacuum cleaners with built-in HEPA-14 filters are a very helpful tool in preventing infection.

      Changing the HEPA-14 filter couldn't be simpler, with no need for tools. To benefit from the full efficiency of the filter, however, the filter bag must also be regularly replaced – with heavy use, it is recommended the filter bag is replaced every two weeks, and the HEPA-14 filter every four weeks. When replacing filter bags or HEPA-14 filters that may be contaminated with pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, yeasts or spores, it is essential that adequate personal protective equipment is worn and the relevant hygiene and/or disinfection guidelines are followed.

      Benefits of vacuum cleaners with HEPA-14 filter

      • Filters 99.995% of particle-bound viruses, bacteria, mould spores, respirable particles and dust (verified to EN 1822/2019 and DIN EN 60335-2-69 standards)
      • Reduces the risk of infection from circulating germs
      Areas of application for vacuum cleaners with HEPA-14 filters

      Ideal for areas where hygiene is paramount, such as hospitals, retirement homes or care homes, and nurseries, and a worthwhile addition to conventional hygiene measures in offices, canteens or shops.

      Kärcher professional vacuum cleaners with HEPA-14 filter

      The following professional vacuum cleaners from Kärcher either have a built-in HEPA-14 filter or can be fitted with one:

      • T11/1 Classic HEPA dry vacuum cleaner
      • T 10/1 Adv HEPA dry vacuum cleaner

      HEPA-14 filter: the hygiene solution for clean indoor air

      We come into contact with viruses, bacteria, fine dust and allergens every day, which circulate in indoor air in offices, hotels, hospitals, doctors' practices, schools, as well as in our houses and apartments, of course. Respiratory ailments are often the long-term consequence.

      The Kärcher HEPA 14 filter provides lasting assistance to filter aerosols from the air in enclosed spaces and remove harmful particles. Built into Kärcher air filtration devices and dry vacuum cleaners, they clean indoor air efficiently and reliably.

