The functional principle of an air filter is simple: the AF 100 air purifier from Kärcher keeps the air in the room moving, it draws it in, removes particles, aerosols and pathogens via its sophisticated filter system, and releases the purified air back into the room. This process reduces the concentration of potentially infectious aerosols, viruses, bacteria, spores, yeasts and other pathogens in indoor spaces. During the process, gaseous particles are trapped by an active carbon filter, whilst solid particles such as aerosols are collected by high-performance HEPA filters.

The AF 100 air purifier from Kärcher can be used with a choice of extremely effective H-13 or HEPA-14 filters (HEPA version verified to EN 1822 standard) and cleans up to 550 m³ air per hour. This makes it suitable for use in rooms measuring up to 35 m².*

Boasting a separation rate of 99.995% for particles of at least 0.1 µm diameter, the HEPA-14-Solution filter provides effective protection against all types of pathogen, such as particle-bound viruses, bacteria, spores or yeasts, and therefore help to prevent infection.

* Based on 2.5 m ceiling height and six air exchanges per hour. Multiple machines can be used as required for the total room size.