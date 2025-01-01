The functional principle of a HEPA dry vacuum cleaner from Kärcher is based on two primary factors: firstly, the unbeatable suction power and secondly, the extremely effective HEPA-14 filter that is built in to the vacuum cleaner. Its close-meshed net of fibres traps even the smallest particles, such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus particulate.
If a virus is emitted by a cough, for instance, it moves around the air in the room in the form of large droplets (aerosols comprise 50,000–500,000 individual droplets), then sticks to dust particles in the air and falls to the floor. When vacuuming with a vacuum cleaner that is fitted with a high-performance HEPA-14 filter, such as the T 11/1 Classic HEPA from Kärcher, the majority of these particles that are contaminated with micro-organisms (e.g. viruses) can be picked up and reliably trapped. In this way, Kärcher vacuum cleaners with built-in HEPA-14 filters are a very helpful tool in preventing infection.
Changing the HEPA-14 filter couldn't be simpler, with no need for tools. To benefit from the full efficiency of the filter, however, the filter bag must also be regularly replaced – with heavy use, it is recommended the filter bag is replaced every two weeks, and the HEPA-14 filter every four weeks. When replacing filter bags or HEPA-14 filters that may be contaminated with pathogens such as viruses, bacteria, yeasts or spores, it is essential that adequate personal protective equipment is worn and the relevant hygiene and/or disinfection guidelines are followed.