The right cleaning approach for every challenge – but how do you choose the appropriate measure? The Kärcher hygiene portfolio offers a great number of cleaning solutions to combat viruses, bacteria and spores. To create a hygienic and safe environment – everywhere!

Standard cleaning is the removal or reduction of undesired substances or foreign matter such as dirt or soil from a surface, object or environment. When cleaning buildings, the objective is typically to have visually clean and well-maintained floors and surfaces.

Cleaning does not kill micro-organisms or render them inactive, which is also not the aim of this process. However, by removing them, cleaning lowers their numbers and the risk of spreading infection. It is therefore the necessary first step to solve post-pandemic hygienic cleaning challenges.

Sanitising is the right approach for areas where hygiene is critical (i.e. washrooms, frequently touched surfaces, areas where people gather, etc.). During an infection outbreak, you may be asked to ensure an increased level of hygiene and safety for the tenants and visitors in a building. Frequently sanitising the air and all touch points, both indoors and outdoors, during the opening hours of a public facility reduces the risk of spreading infectious diseases.

Targeted disinfection or decontamination is necessary after a known outbreak of an infectious disease in a facility or to ensure a hygienic environment in high risk areas such as healthcare or food production*. Please note that without prior cleaning, disinfection is not efficient.

*Note: The continuous use of disinfecting chemicals should only be considered after consulting an infection prevention specialist.

Choose an appropriate, effective and cost-efficient solution that suits to your on-site conditions here or contact us for an individual recommendation.