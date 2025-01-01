      Kärcher Financial Solutions

      Individual. Reliable. Sustainable.

      We can help you polish up your finances.

      Financial Solutions

      Wondering how you'll weather the storm?

      Get in touch here

      Financial Solutions

      An expert partner you can count on for financial solutions

      • Founded in July 2021 as a subsidiary of Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
      • Registered office in Winnenden, Germany
      • Exclusive financing of Kärcher products for business customers

      Why should you partner with us?

      • Everything from a single source (product, finance, machine breakdown insurance, servicing)
      • Attractive residual values
      • Flexible term lengths
      • Additional financial freedom
      • No need to use a line of credit from your bank

      Our goal: to be a fair and dependable partner to our customers

      OUR FINANCIAL PRODUCTS AT A GLANCE

      Operate lease

      Kärcher operating lease

      Attractive rates, predictable instalmentsFlexible term lengthsAlways state-of-the-artAttractive residual values without full amortisationNo obligation to purchase at the end of the term. The choice is yours: return, buy or extendThe contract ends automatically, with no termination required

      Hire purchase

      Kärcher hire purchase

      Attractive rates, predictable instalmentsFlexible term lengthsVAT is invoiced with the first instalment (instalments are paid net)Automatic transfer of ownership at the end of the term with payment of the final instalment

      Purchase financing

      Kärcher purchase financing

      Extended payment term for customers and retailersTailored to your needs with flexible term lengths and attractive ratesDaily billing for credit periodNo commitment fee charged

      OUR ADDITIONAL SERVICES AT A GLANCE

      Machine breakdown insurance

      Machine breakdown insurance*

      Comprehensive insurance cover for the financed machineKärcher Financial Solutions in partnership with Württembergische Versicherung AGAttractive conditions

      *Only possible with hire purchase and operating lease.

      Manufacturer servicing

      Manufacturer service*

      Kärcher manufacturer service can be integrated for every machine (optional)A fully functioning machine at all times and maximum protection for your machineDifferent options available, so that individual needs can be catered for

      Would you like to find out more about the various financing solutions?

      Kärcher Financial Solutions GmbH

      Alfred-Kärcher-Straße 28–40
      71364 Winnenden, Germany

      T: +49 (0) 7195 14 5650
      E-Mail: sales@kfs.karcher.com

      Contact us now!

      Data protection agreement

      Download