The Sars-Cov-2 virus is the prevailing topic of interest in these times. We know how it spreads and have learned the difference between droplets and aerosols, and that aerosols accumulate and concentrate in indoor air – not to mention direct infection when breathing in. This also means that the lower the virus concentration in indoor air, the lower the risk of infection.

HEPA filters have already been in use for decades in many medical and bioscience facilities to reduce the spread of particles and organisms in the air. Built into air filtration devices and vacuum cleaners, they are effective and reliable in removing viruses, bacteria, fungi and germs. As a market leader in innovative cleaning solutions, Kärcher has succeeded in combining the superior filter qualities of HEPA 14 filters (DIN EN 1822:2019) with high-performance products, thereby making a substantial contribution towards greater safety in enclosed rooms.