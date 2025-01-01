All the notable equipment features of our AF 100 air purifier including HEPA 14 filter:
Quiet, powerful motor
Thanks to the powerful yet very quiet motor, the air is completely circulated up to three times per hour in rooms with a floor area of 100 m² and a room height of 2.5 m.
With innovative 360° air circulation
The innovative 360° air circulation allows not only a significantly faster, but also an optimal distribution of the clean air in the room. In contrast to an air diffuser with only one opening, you benefit twice.
Intuitive touch panel control
Thanks to the intuitive, slim touch panel, controlling the air purifiers is child's play. Fan power and different operating modes, such as automatic and sleep mode, are easily adjustable.
Integrated display
The integrated, intelligent display shows the fine dust value PM 2.5 in the room as well as the filter service life in percent. If the PM 2.5 value is exceeded, the fan of the air purifier automatically regulates itself in automatic mode.
One universal filter and 4 special filters
The powerful universal filter is integrated into the AF 100 as standard and covers almost all applications very reliably. Four additional filters are available for special applications, such as volatile organic compounds, smog, allergies or germs. Their special material mix enables even higher performance and a longer filter service life.
Intelligent air quality display
In automatic mode, our AF 100 air purifier adapts to the current air quality in the room at all times. This is indicated parallel in the operating area by lights. The colour blue stands for clean air, the colour yellow for moderately good, and the colour red for poor air quality in the room. The precise PM 2.5 fine dust value is also shown directly on the display.
Maximum mobility
Four robust and smooth-running wheels ensure maximum mobility on almost any floor surface. This enables you to react flexibly to changing conditions at any time and move the air purifier effortlessly from room to room.
Washable prefiltration unit
Larger particles, such as hair or coarse dust, are reliably retained by a prefilter, thus extending the service life of the main filter. The prefilter can be easily vacuumed or washed for cleaning.