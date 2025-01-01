      HEPA 14 FILTER: LIVING LIFE SAFELY

      Almost invisible, but always there: viruses, bacteria, fine dust and allergens circulate in indoor air in offices, hotels, hospitals, doctors' practices, schools, as well as in our houses and apartments, of course. Respiratory ailments are often the long-term consequence. But it is the current situation with the pandemic, rather than this knowledge, that is suddenly forcing us to engage intensively with this topic.

      HEPA 14 filter: the ultimate hygiene solution

      The Sars-Cov-2 virus is the prevailing topic of interest in these times. We know how it spreads and have learned the difference between droplets and aerosols, and that aerosols accumulate and concentrate in indoor air – not to mention direct infection when breathing in. This also means that the lower the virus concentration in indoor air, the lower the risk of infection.

      HEPA filters have already been in use for decades in many medical and bioscience facilities to reduce the spread of particles and organisms in the air. Built into air filtration devices and vacuum cleaners, they are effective and reliable in removing viruses, bacteria, fungi and germs. As a market leader in innovative cleaning solutions, Kärcher has succeeded in combining the superior filter qualities of HEPA 14 filters (DIN EN 1822:2019) with high-performance products, thereby making a substantial contribution towards greater safety in enclosed rooms.

      What is a HEPA filter?

      "High Efficiency Particulate Air filter" – or HEPA for short – refers to highly efficient filters which remove and trap even the smallest particles and suspended matter from the air, such as germs, bacteria, viruses, spores, pollen and mites. They are classified in accordance with the EN 1822:2019 standard for particle filters and are built into Kärcher dry vacuum cleaners and air filters. Thanks to their fine filter structure, they significantly improve air quality in offices and living spaces.

      What HEPA filter classes are there?

      HEPA filters are divided into two filter classes with different fine separation degrees:

      • HEPA 13 filters absorb over 99.95% of suspended matter from indoor air
      • HEPA 14 filters in fact absorb over 99.995% of particles
      Illustration of structure of Hepa 14 filter

      Structure of a HEPA 14 filter*

      1. Filter frame

      2. Filter mat

      Action modes inside the filter:

      3. Inertia effect

      4. Blocking effect

      5. Diffusion effect

      *Illustrative example of a HEPA 14 filter – built into a Kärcher T 11/1 Classic HEPA dry vacuum cleaner.

      HEPA filter Detail view

      The functional principle of a HEPA 14 filter

      Clean air thanks to the forces of physics: how a HEPA 14 filter works

      HEPA 14 filters use basic principles of physics, such as adhesive force and Brownian motion, to filter out even the smallest particles reliably from the air flow. To this end, its close-meshed net of fibres is designed to have an irregular structure, in contrast to a sieve. The resulting differently sized gaps between the fibres do not "sieve out" the particles, but rather allow them to adhere directly to the fibres as the air flows past.

      HEPA filter Detail view

      The action modes of a HEPA 14 filter

      From the largest to the smallest particles: how a HEPA 14 filter works

      Inertia effect:
      The larger a particle, the greater its mass and therefore its inertia. According to fluid dynamics, when the air flow changes direction due to an obstacle (fibre), the inertia of the heavy particle ensures that the particle maintains its trajectory, hits the fibre and sticks to it.

      Blocking effect:
      The smaller a particle, the lower its mass and therefore its inertia. A small particle therefore follows the air flow as it moves around the obstacle (fibre). If it moves too close to the fibre, it is attracted by the fibre's adhesive forces and sticks to it.

      Diffusion effect:
      In accordance with Brownian motion, the smallest particles in the air flow constantly collide with other gas molecules and constantly change direction, much like the ball in a pinball machine. They stick to the filter material as soon as they touch it.

      Products with integrated HEPA 14 filter

      How often do you need to replace HEPA 14 filters?

      The more often a device is used, the more frequently the in-built filter should be replaced or cleaned in order to ensure reliable efficiency. A tangible decrease in suction power in the vacuum cleaner or air filter is an indication that the filter needs to be changed or cleaned. Ideally, the HEPA 14 filter should be replaced every three months. In hygiene-sensitive areas, it is recommended to change the filter every month.

      Replace or clean the HEPA 14 filter?

      Consistently high filter strength and regular filter replacement is particularly important for allergy sufferers. A filter gradually loses its effectiveness depending on how it is used and the strain it is placed under – it is then time for it to be replaced. Regular change intervals are the only way to ensure consistently high quality and hygienic cleanliness. Cleaning the HEPA 14 filter with water is not recommended.

      Product view T 11/1 Classic HEPA

      Features of the T 11/1 Classic HEPA dry vacuum cleaner

      All the notable equipment features of our T 11/1 Classic HEPA dry vacuum cleaner including HEPA 14 filter:

      Manifold
      The ergonomically shaped manifold lies particularly comfortably in the hand and thus supports fatigue-free work even over long periods of time.

      Handle
      For easy and safe transport of the T 11/1 Classic over longer distances or stairs, it has an ergonomic handle that lies securely in the hand.

      Cable Hook
      Ideal when transporting or storing the device: Cable hook for safe storage of the power cable.

      Accessory holder
      Accessory holder to stow away accessories directly on the device to save space and prevent them from being lost.

      Bumper
      Impact-resistant container construction with integrated, robust bumpers for highest demands of professionals. A circumferential bumper also effectively prevents the device from tipping over and also protects furnishings.

      Floor Nozzle
      Efficient and flexible floor nozzle that can be used on carpets or hard floors for the best cleaning results. The floor nozzle glides particularly quietly over the surfaces to be cleaned and cleans them thoroughly.

      AF 100 Air purifier product view

      Features of the AF 100 air purifier

      All the notable equipment features of our AF 100 air purifier including HEPA 14 filter:

      Quiet, powerful motor
      Thanks to the powerful yet very quiet motor, the air is completely circulated up to three times per hour in rooms with a floor area of 100 m² and a room height of 2.5 m.

      With innovative 360° air circulation
      The innovative 360° air circulation allows not only a significantly faster, but also an optimal distribution of the clean air in the room. In contrast to an air diffuser with only one opening, you benefit twice.

      Intuitive touch panel control
      Thanks to the intuitive, slim touch panel, controlling the air purifiers is child's play. Fan power and different operating modes, such as automatic and sleep mode, are easily adjustable.

      Integrated display
      The integrated, intelligent display shows the fine dust value PM 2.5 in the room as well as the filter service life in percent. If the PM 2.5 value is exceeded, the fan of the air purifier automatically regulates itself in automatic mode.

      One universal filter and 4 special filters
      The powerful universal filter is integrated into the AF 100 as standard and covers almost all applications very reliably. Four additional filters are available for special applications, such as volatile organic compounds, smog, allergies or germs. Their special material mix enables even higher performance and a longer filter service life.

      Intelligent air quality display
      In automatic mode, our AF 100 air purifier adapts to the current air quality in the room at all times. This is indicated parallel in the operating area by lights. The colour blue stands for clean air, the colour yellow for moderately good, and the colour red for poor air quality in the room. The precise PM 2.5 fine dust value is also shown directly on the display.

      Maximum mobility
      Four robust and smooth-running wheels ensure maximum mobility on almost any floor surface. This enables you to react flexibly to changing conditions at any time and move the air purifier effortlessly from room to room.

      Washable prefiltration unit
      Larger particles, such as hair or coarse dust, are reliably retained by a prefilter, thus extending the service life of the main filter. The prefilter can be easily vacuumed or washed for cleaning.

      Hepa Filter

