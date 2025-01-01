The new Holder S 75 implement carrier is the ideal partner for demanding year-round use on pavements and in public areas.

Its articulated steering guarantees maximum manoeuvrability and suitability for pavements and enables agile and precise work together with directional stability for perfect work results. The permanent all-wheel drive optimally delivers the power of the 75 hp engine to all four wheels and ensures perfect traction. With a passage width from 1.31 m (depending on tyres), it easily reaches every angle in its application area 365 days of the year. As a result, even the toughest applications can be easily controlled from the comfort cab.

Find out now where you can use the new Holder S 75 implement carrier.