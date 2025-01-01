Visit us at Interclean Amsterdam 2024 from 14 to 17 May, the world’s largest trade fair for professional cleaning, and discover what’s new in the cleaning and hygiene industry.

Experience our innovative cleaning solutions at booth 1.135 in hall 1. We invite you to learn more about our Kärcher product portfolio, sustainable hygiene technologies and services.Take the opportunity to try out and test our products in practice, interact with our experts and see how our solutions can facilitate future cleaning during daily live presentations.