      Visit us at Interclean Amsterdam 2024 from 14 to 17 May, the world’s largest trade fair for professional cleaning, and discover what’s new in the cleaning and hygiene industry.

      Experience our innovative cleaning solutions at booth 1.135 in hall 1. We invite you to learn more about our Kärcher product portfolio, sustainable hygiene technologies and services.Take the opportunity to try out and test our products in practice, interact with our experts and see how our solutions can facilitate future cleaning during daily live presentations.

      And don’t forget to pay a visit to the outdoor area to explore our brand new flat jet nozzle for the highest standards in terms of efficiency and performance: the Kärcher "eco!Booster".

      We look forward to meeting you at Interclean Amsterdam 2024.

      Highlights

      Kira CV 50

      KIRA CV 50. Just press done.

      The professional robotic vacuum for cleaning medium-sized carpets and hard floors.

      WOW our autonomous vacuum cleaner KIRA CV 50 is the winner of the Interclean Innovation Award 2024 (category winner and visitors choice winner).

      Dry vaccum T10/1 and T15/1 – the new Modular T-Range, the next evolution in professional cleaning!

      Experience extra quietness with our corded models, with only 52 dB(A).Our commitment to sustainability shines through in the construction of our new dry vac Range. Made of 45% recycled plastics, our T-vacuums are not just cleaning machines, but a benchmark for eco-conscious innovation.

      The new T-Range
      B 50 W

      B 50 W scrubber dryer – a clean sweep for efficiency.

      The B 50 W not only leaves dazzing floors in its wake, but it dazzles itself – with its exceptional efficiency. This and its many useful features make it the perfect tool for professional cleaning teams.

      eco!Booster – more than a time saver. It's a game changer.

      The new extra-efficient eco!Booster from Kärcher. Get 50 % more cleaning performance and save water, energy and time.

      eco!Booster
      RM 82N detergent

      RM 82N detergent

      Kärcher is cleaning up misconceptions by proving that detergents can be ecological and still deliver powerful cleaning results. Take for instance the environmentally friendly RM 82N, made from natural ingredients.

      Professional Services – clear benefits.

      With our diverse range of services, we are dusting off even more benefits for you. The pros at Kärcher always take time to find the ideal solution for you – and of course that’s no different at the Interclean in Amsterdam.

      Professional Services