Combate às lagartas processionárias do carvalho

The use of safety vacuum cleaners for dust class H, including a safety filter set, is recommended for safe disposal of oak processionary moth infestations. These models are often also approved for asbestos abatement (in this case marked with the TRGS 519 certification) and many other hazardous applications. Unwanted particles – and the fine stinging hairs – are usually absorbed in a safety filter bag made from fleece, which is further protected in a plastic transport bag.

There is also the option of using a PE dust disposal bag without an internal fleece filter bag. The costs for consumables are significantly lower compared to classic safety filter sets. The bags containing the caterpillars and stinging hairs are stored in tightly sealed containers and burned in an incineration plant after consultation and notification.

Thanks to the choice of models with stainless steel suction tubes and electroconductive accessories, there is no risk of static discharge for the user, particularly with fine dust. Small vacuum cleaners with a container volume of 30 litres can be easily used for mobile applications and on small lifting platforms. Operation with standard power generators at 220 to 240 V and 50/60 Hz should also be possible with the selected vacuum cleaner as well as the power supply via an extension cable near buildings.