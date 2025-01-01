Combate às lagartas processionárias do carvalho

On the rise
In contrast to other pests, the oak processionary moth is a native species, which for a long time was largely unnoticeable and at the most caused problems locally. For several years however, the risk potential has increased due to mass reproduction, both in the Netherlands, Belgium and France, as well as in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. The reasons for this include the increasing planting of oak trees on roads and thus in the vicinity of residential areas, the absence of undergrowth with this planting, the mild climate, as well as the high adaptability of the insect. In contrast, the populations of its natural enemies have not grown to the same extent, meaning an increasing spread can be observed.