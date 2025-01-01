Indoor recirculating systems, known as RAS (recirculating aquaculture systems), are used to grow and fatten fish and crustaceans previously hatched in hatching tanks. The design and cleaning tasks are quite similar: there are tanks, filtration systems, pipes, and mobile equipment such as transport boxes, feed buckets, and selection tubes.

Stationary high-pressure cleaners are predominantly used in rearing facilities, as there is usually more space available in RAS’s, allowing the convenience of a stationary unit to come into play. The models can be operated with cold or hot water and by several users at the same time. Thanks to their individual configuration and the wide range of accessories, the units are highly adaptable to the user's needs.

Another plus point of the stationary units: the equipment, such as spray guns, foam nozzles always remain in the same area. So there is no risk of contamination via dirty wheels or hoses, compared to mobile devices. This also saves time as the mobile equipment needs to be thoroughly cleaned. The central supply unit is usually installed outside the hygiene-sensitive area and supplies the site with high pressure via pipes. This also allows service or maintenance work to be carried out without entering the rooms where the rearing tanks are located.