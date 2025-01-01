Remoção de ervas daninhas

The overview of treatment methods shows: Weeds can be removed effectively using various thermal methods. The principle of thermal weed control is based on a basic biochemical rule: Most proteins denature from a temperature of around 42 °C. This means that the proteins change, break up and are no longer able to fulfil their functions.

The heat required for this can be generated and converted in different ways: As a direct flame or indirectly via thermal radiation, as hot water or steam. Hot water is the only chemical-free method that also reaches the roots. Even if the roots are not immediately completely destroyed, the weed is further weakened with each application of hot water. If it is regularly applied right from the beginning, regrowth is impeded and the application frequency will significantly decrease as early as the second year. As a rule of thumb, three to four treatments a year are sufficient.