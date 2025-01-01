Dust can be categorised according to its material, such as these examples below:

Wood dust

Working and processing softwood, hardwood, or plywood produces not only wood chips but also fine wood dust. It can lead to severe stress on the airways, lungs and nasal mucosa, and can even be carcinogenic. Wood dust is also combustible and explosive when mixed with air, which creates an additional risk.

Silica dust

Silica dust is released into the air when you are working with materials such as mortar, concrete or tiles. Silica dust penetrates deep into the airways and can permanently damage the lungs. Particularly dangerous are fine fibre particles that get lodged in the lungs. This can lead to scarring of the lung tissue (pulmonary fibrosis).

Asbestos dust

Special care must be taken when handling asbestos, which is still found in many existing buildings. Asbestos dust is classified as carcinogenic since asbestos fibres can cause not only asbestosis (chronic inflammatory disease of the respiratory tract and lungs) but also tumour formation in the lungs.

Harmful construction dust

Toxic dust produced by lead, manganese or cadmium can irritate airways or skin. They also contain hazardous substances. These by-products from these harmful construction site dusts are carcinogenic or damage internal organs such as the liver, spleen and kidneys. They are produced, for example, during welding (welding fumes).

Explosive dust

Dust can be explosive when meeting air if the dust is of combustible material. Examples of such are coal, wood and flour as well as inorganic substances such as magnesium and aluminium. Only a tiny spark resulting from, for example, pulling an electrical plug or discharging static electricity, can be enough to ignite a fire.