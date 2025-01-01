Segurança ocupacional em canteiros de obras

Construction sites must be properly secured by law. For this purpose, operators of the construction site should develop a suitable safety concept and draw up fire protection and rescue plans. Here are some general tips for improving worker safety in construction:

1. Ensure stability on the construction site

Scaffolding, walkways, and equipment must be secured and in good condition at all stages of construction.

2. Provide protective clothing

Protective measures for work also include the right work clothes. Safety shoes, safety helmets, hearing protection and safety goggles must be provided.

3. Install fall protection

From a fall height of more than 1 meter, fuses must be attached.

4. Place warning and information signs

For work areas with a higher hazard level, warning signs must be installed. These indicate, for example, which hazardous substances are used, or which protective clothing must be worn in this area.

5. Regular cleaning of work areas

Even though many work areas are exposed to heavy dirt at almost every stage of construction, they should be cleaned of dirt and dust regularly. With technical aids such as construction vacuum cleaners or construction dust extractors, construction dust can be avoided directly in many work steps and occupational safety on the construction site can be increased.

Increasing safety: Targeted use of technical aids

To increase occupational safety on construction sites quickly and easily, workers in the construction industry can be specifically protected against particulate matter with small technical adjustments. But even after the work is done, the cleaning of construction equipment, cement mixers, scaffolding and vehicles is important to ensure functionality.

Here are more tips to improve occupational safety in the construction industry: