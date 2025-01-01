You need sweeping performance. You want comfort and environmental protection. Now you can have it all with the new MC 250. This compact, robust sweeper has a powerful drive that complies with the highest environmental standards.

The logical operating concept is intuitive. In the spacious, uncluttered and comfortable cab, you can enjoy the greatest comfort all year round. Thanks to the intuitive operating concept, you can take control immediately. And with a driving speed of 60 km/h, hydropneumatic suspension and fast access toall service components, you can complete all works more quickly and effciently than ever before.