1 – Requirements

Production and logistics need to do one thing: run smoothly. Tell us where this is not the case and improvements need to be made.

2 – On-site visit

We visit your site to get an idea of the situation and familiarise ourselves with your operating procedures. We use this as the basis for discussing initial solutions.

3 – Consultative selling

If necessary, we can offer more in-depth consultation and put together an appropriate package. This may include standard products, accessories and detergents, but also tailor-made solutions, financing offers or service agreements.

4 – Instruction and installation

We don't simply through products over the fence. We provide support for installation, commissioning and instruction to ensure that everything runs smoothly. This even includes application advice for the best possible results.

5 – Service

You remain our customer, even after the conclusion of the contract. There are various service packages, we supply consumer goods – whatever you need.