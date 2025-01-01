Bitburger is a family-owned company, just like Kärcher. What do you think characterises family-owned companies?
Family-owned companies think in terms of generations and not in terms of quarterly reports, which means they have a different corporate culture. Sustainability is not a modern buzzword, for example, and the focus isn’t only on climate and environmental protection.
The company is currently under the management of the seventh generation of the family. This means they have an entirely different connection to the company than shareholders in a public limited company.