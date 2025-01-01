First and foremost, we need reliable, effective and environmentally friendly solutions. The cost-benefit effect plays a role too, of course, as we have to work economically. Let’s take the example of the bottle cleaning machine for returnable bottles. We work with our cleaning technology suppliers to define treatment times, temperatures and other factors to ensure the cleaning processruns as effectively as possible and achieves the desired result. As far as the chemicals used are concerned, we work with manufacturers who develop products that are tailored to our specific requirements – we need, for example, lye with additives with a good cleaning power but minimal foam formation.

As well as these special applications, we also have to think about the day-to-day cleaning of the production environment. We look for solutions that make our employees’ work asconvenient as possible.