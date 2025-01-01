Weber started the search for a provider who could solve his problem – without a concrete idea of what the solution might look like. His research finally brought him to Kärcher, where a new dry ice blaster was just being launched onto the market. Best of all, the L2P itself produces dry ice from CO₂, which

means that processes can be made significantly more efficient. Several members of the Kärcher team visited the central workshop to demonstrate the product. One thing that was noted was that the cleaning speed was not quite as high as with a large dry ice blaster. As Weber says, “There is no single

solution to every problem and every solution has its pros and cons. I want to be able to speak openly about this with my suppliers.” The L2P has now been in use for some time and the fact that logistics is now simpler is a clear plus as far as Weber is concerned. “The machine is user-friendly and is easy

to switch on and start up. We can store the CO₂ bottles without loss of quality. It’s just like a drinks crate. You take out a bottle...” Weber and his colleagues do not mind at all that individual cleaning tasks now take 5 minutes longer than before.