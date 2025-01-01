My work involves developing effective solutions relating to surface technology with suitable technical partners. Let us take vehicles used to keep the roads snow- and ice-free in winter as an example. To prevent corrosion caused by high levels of contamination, we tested various preservation materials for underbody coating and corrosion protection. During this process, we established that relatively few customers had a vehicle cleaning concept in place.

The background: when working with detergents that damage the preservation, we are not able to achieve the desired effect. As a next step, we tested various coatings and detergents. Kärcher and other manufacturers supported us in this task, which enabled us to develop a cleaning concept that is now recommended by our customer service. We deliberately assume no liability for this, as we have no influence over factors such as dosage, equipment or user errors.