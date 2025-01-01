      Reference Hoffmann Group

      A conversation with Stefan Huber, Purchasing in the Hoffmann Group, about the challenges in the field of industrial tooling & equipment.

      Me too' products are not our thing.

      Stefan Huber

      You are responsible within the Hoffmann Group for selecting products for the catalogue for industrial customers. What are the greatest challenges you face in your job?

      I am responsible for the portfolio of power tools and workshop supplies. In terms of cleaning, we use vacuum cleaners and wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher. One of the greatest challenges is currently ensuring availability, as our customers expect a reliable supply. The portfolio of the Hoffmann Group is also based on our GARANT and HOLEX product brands as well as a targeted selection of manufacturers – so quality is extremely important.

      What is particularly important to you when selecting cleaning technology products and solutions?

      We round off our portfolio for industrial customers in the field of metal processing with cleaning technology. This is what our customers expect, as it means we cater to all of their needs. When selecting cleaning technology products and solutions, we opt for established brands like Kärcher to introduce our customers to user-orientated innovations. ‘Me too’ products are not our thing – we value unique features that give our customers added value. Another important aspect is the international availability of products and services from a supplier, as we have an international presence.

      How important is it for you as a company that suppliers focus not only on their products but also on efficient logistics and marketing?

      We promise to deliver 99% of orders within 24 hours in Germany and Europe. In our Logistics City, which covers 100,000 square metres, we have 500,000 container storage locations and are able to send 40,000 packages per day within in Europe. Our partners need to be able to keep pace with this, which means that the accuracy and speed of supply are essential. Further aspects include having an electronic connection to our suppliers and a data interface to the PIM (Product Information Management) system so that the content, images and videos relating to products can be accessed directly.

      You also have OEM products in your portfolio. What do you look for when selecting a manufacturer?

      We generate more than 50% of our turnover with products from our GARANT and HOLEX brands. When it comes to OEM products, we choose premium manufacturers who can prove a high degree of vertical manufacturing and the production capacity for large volumes. We are also interested in development partnerships, as our own brands are synonymous with innovation and uniqueness.

      You have been working with Kärcher for some time. Which aspects of the company impress you the most?

      We have enjoyed a very good partnership with Kärcher for a long time. I think there are many reasons why we are such a good fit: Kärcher is known throughout the world as a brand with a high performance promise, the quality and design of the product are just right, the company has a clear focus on industrial customers and the products create added value. It also has solid corporate values. Its roots as a family-owned company are clearly apparent, proving it is a company you can rely on. When it comes to sustainability, something that is close to Kärcher’s heart, exchanging information with such a strong partner enables us to develop our own endto-end concept.

      If you could ask for anything, which innovation( s) would you like to see next from Kärcher?

      Actually, I would ask for two things. A wet/dry industrial robotic vacuum cleaner, and perhaps Kärcher could consider working with a larger battery platform. That could be useful in future when processing larger volumes.