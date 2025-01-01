You are responsible within the Hoffmann Group for selecting products for the catalogue for industrial customers. What are the greatest challenges you face in your job?
I am responsible for the portfolio of power tools and workshop supplies. In terms of cleaning, we use vacuum cleaners and wet and dry vacuum cleaners from Kärcher. One of the greatest challenges is currently ensuring availability, as our customers expect a reliable supply. The portfolio of the Hoffmann Group is also based on our GARANT and HOLEX product brands as well as a targeted selection of manufacturers – so quality is extremely important.