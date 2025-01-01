We have enjoyed a very good partnership with Kärcher for a long time. I think there are many reasons why we are such a good fit: Kärcher is known throughout the world as a brand with a high performance promise, the quality and design of the product are just right, the company has a clear focus on industrial customers and the products create added value. It also has solid corporate values. Its roots as a family-owned company are clearly apparent, proving it is a company you can rely on. When it comes to sustainability, something that is close to Kärcher’s heart, exchanging information with such a strong partner enables us to develop our own endto-end concept.