And so the hunt began for a manufacturer with the right solution up their sleeve. Off-the-shelf products are not suitable for Christian Bäckerbauer, as the hose lengths or supply lines of the vacuuming technology must fit perfectly, for example. “It’s fascinating how differently providers respond to an enquiry”, says the logistics expert. “One sends a brochure, another sends a vacuum

cleaner. Kärcher impressed us immediately with a product presentation in which our employees were able to test the entire portfolio. Anything that was not possible was made possible.”

Three vacuum cleaners were initially purchased, which impressed employees during a trial phase in terms of their performance, material properties and quality. These were stationary models with a suction supply line and hoses as well as a mobile solution. Now the company is poised to purchase

further vacuum cleaners, as the feedback from the team has been extremely positive. “When I hear my employees tell me that they finally have a good tool, I know we’ve done something right”.