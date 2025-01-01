After 40 years, it was time to replace the units. To this end, thyssenkrupp Steel Europe enquired with various suppliers, including Kärcher. The project was delayed due to changed priorities, but Kärcher kept at it. “My contact person regularly checked in with me. That showed me that Kärcher would be there when we were ready.” The requirements were noted down in detail during on-site appointments.

The result was a concept in which one or two high-pressure units were installed per building. This reduced the number of units to a third of the previous amount. The result is significantly reduced effort and costs for maintenance and servicing with the same or improved cleaning performance.