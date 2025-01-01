      Reference thyssenkrupp Steel Europe Duisburg

      Cleaning a city within a city: A 10 km² site, 16,000 employees and 29 centres containing social and sanitary facilities. The thyssenkrupp Steel Europe site in Duisburg, Germany, poses many challenges. Kärcher has solved one of them – with new high-pressure units to clean the sanitary facilities.

      Puts you in a good mood

      Gültekin Pischmann is Head of Facility Management at thyssenkrupp Steel Europe in Duisburg. He knows how important clean showers are for employees in steel production – and that only high-pressure cleaning can tackle sinter dust and machine grease.

      The challenge

      The old high-pressure units from the 1980s were outdated and oversized, which led to inefficiency and disproportionately high maintenance costs.

      The solution

      Kärcher analysed the requirements on-site and developed an overall concept. The number of units was reduced to a third of the previous amount, which drastically minimised maintenance and costs.

      I knew that Kärcher would be there when we were ready.

      Gültekin Pischmann

      The project at a glance

      thyssenkrupp Steel Europe in Duisburg employs 16,000 people. They have 29 sanitary facility centres at their disposal where they can remove sinter dust and other dirt after work.

      Challenges

      Stationary high-pressure units were technically outdated and needed to be replacedToo many units installed in each sanitary facility centre, resulting in under-utilisation and an unnecessarily high amount of maintenanceThe units needed to be replaced during ongoing operations as the site operated 24/7

      Solution

      The new concept reduces the number of high-pressure units required by two-thirdsModern technology optimises water consumptionLess maintenance required due to fewer unitsRemoval and installation according to a precise schedule so as not to disrupt ongoing operations

      Piktogramm Uhr

      67% fewer high-pressure units: The number of units is reduced to 33 per cent as a result of the new concept.

      Piktogramm Mitarbeiter

      Lower maintenance costs: Maintenance costs are reduced by over 50 per cent.

      Piktogramm Werkzeug

      Consistent cleaning performance: Fewer units and modern technology ensure high productivity.

      Piktogramm Zahnräder

      Fast response in the event of a service call-out: A new service technician on-site and close communication ensure the best possible service performance.