      Digital solutions for a more efficient vehicle wash business

      With our digital solutions K!Connect and Pay&Wash, you can easily manage and optimise your vehicle wash business – whenever and wherever you want.

      K!Connect – the online management system

      K!Connect – the online management system

      Our online management system K!Connect opens up new opportunities for the organisation and control of all your machines and sites.

      To K!Connect
      Kärcher Pay&Wash – the clever app for mobile payment

      Pay&Wash – the clever app for mobile payment

      With the Pay&Wash app, you can book your vehicle wash directly from your home, taking busy periods into account - for a relaxed on-site washing experience.

      To Pay&Wash