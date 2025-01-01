Getting straight to the point: fighting stains with the compact Puzzi 2/1 Bp
Small but mighty: the powerful Puzzi 2/1 Bp battery-powered spray extraction machine is compact, lightweight and flexible. It reliably removes fresh and dried-on stains from upholstered furniture, carpets and curtains. It's got it all: the versatile battery-powered spray extraction cleaner stands out from the crowd with its easy handling and exceptional cleaning performance, and can be trusted to keep your textiles looking spick and span. Nothing is impossible: the handy Puzzi 2/1 Bp removes any stains quickly and efficiently.