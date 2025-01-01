No more tripping over cables.

Full power – any time and anywhere. The world's only battery-powered spray extraction machines for professionals impress with maximum freedom of movement and a powerful cleaning performance for cleaning textiles right down to the fibre.

The cordless design of the Puzzi 9/1 Bp and Puzzi 2/1 Bp battery-powered spray extraction cleaners makes them both efficient and flexible. Thanks to the powerful 36-volt battery, the simple operation and the extraordinary cleaning power, you can remove even ingrained dirt from upholstery and textile surfaces, including those found in the hotel and hospitality industry as well as vehicle cleaning and building cleaning services.