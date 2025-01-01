      Puzzi Bp battery-powered spray extraction machines

      No more tripping over cables.

      Full power – any time and anywhere. The world's only battery-powered spray extraction machines for professionals impress with maximum freedom of movement and a powerful cleaning performance for cleaning textiles right down to the fibre.

      The cordless design of the Puzzi 9/1 Bp and Puzzi 2/1 Bp battery-powered spray extraction cleaners makes them both efficient and flexible. Thanks to the powerful 36-volt battery, the simple operation and the extraordinary cleaning power, you can remove even ingrained dirt from upholstery and textile surfaces, including those found in the hotel and hospitality industry as well as vehicle cleaning and building cleaning services.

      Getting straight to the point: fighting stains with the compact Puzzi 2/1 Bp

      Small but mighty: the powerful Puzzi 2/1 Bp battery-powered spray extraction machine is compact, lightweight and flexible. It reliably removes fresh and dried-on stains from upholstered furniture, carpets and curtains. It's got it all: the versatile battery-powered spray extraction cleaner stands out from the crowd with its easy handling and exceptional cleaning performance, and can be trusted to keep your textiles looking spick and span. Nothing is impossible: the handy Puzzi 2/1 Bp removes any stains quickly and efficiently.

      Puzzi
      Puzzi

      From small carpets to sofas: the battery-powered Puzzi 9/1 Bp does it all

      Anything but superficial: the Puzzi 9/1 Bp battery-powered spray extraction machine is the ideal helper for professional cleaning and excels in a wide range of applications thanks to its versatility. The compact battery-powered spray extraction cleaner delivers a thorough clean right down to the fibres of many different surfaces and fabrics: small areas of carpets and rugs, textiles and upholstery, such as armchairs and sofas. No plug socket? No problem! Having a powerful rechargeable battery instead of a power cable, the handy Puzzi 9/1 Bp provides even more efficiency and freedom of movement when cleaning.

      Carpet cleaning in hotel entrances with the Kärcher Puzzi 9/1 Bp

      CLEAN FABRICS – NO MATTER WHERE.

      Our Puzzi Bp battery-powered spray extraction cleaners make it possible.

      NO CORD. JUST PLENTY OF POWER.

      36 V Kärcher Battery Power is the powerful option for cordless cleaning without any loss in performance.

      A sun lounger is cleaned with the Kärcher Puzzi 9/1 Bp
      Kärcher cleaning machines in the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform

      FULLY FLEXIBLE AND COMPATIBLE

      The powerful 36 V battery of the Puzzi 9/1 Bp spray extraction cleaner is compatible with all Kärcher cleaning machines in the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power battery platform. Now that's what we call flexibility!

      THESE ARE THE ADVANTAGES TO YOU

      Powerful 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery

      Cordless flexibility meets powerful performance: the battery is compatible with all machines from the 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform.

      Always well informed

      The "voice" from within: the 36-volt battery communicates with the user. It detects the machine, reports the runtime for spraying or extracting and is even water-resistant should the machine come into contact with water.

      Durable, robust design

      The compact and hard-wearing machine design, the detergent-resistant spray pump and the absorbent turbines of the Puzzi Bp are extremely durable, making it highly economical.

      Thorough fibre-deep cleaning

      All that is left behind is a fresh and clean feeling: with the Puzzi Bp battery-powered spray extraction cleaners, your textiles will be deep cleaned and hygienic right down to the fibres.

      Superb back-suction performance

      The Puzzi not only cleans effectively, but also has impressive suction power. This means that the textiles are only slightly damp and can be used again quickly.

      Simple operation

      From large switches to practical container systems and ergonomic accessories — the Puzzi Bp makes users happy with its simple operating concept.

      CLEANING EVERYWHERE – OVERVIEW OF THE PERFORMANCE FEATURES

      A sun lounger is cleaned with the Puzzi 9/1 Bp

      One machine, two functions: spraying and extracting with one machine

      With the Puzzi Bp, you spray the cleaning agent directly onto the surface to be cleaned and then vacuum back up the dislodged dirt together with the cleaning agent. Depending on the level of contamination, this can be done in one step, i.e. simultaneous spraying and extracting, or in two steps – spray, leave it to work and then vacuum.

      A man cleans a beach chair on the beach with the Kärcher Puzzi 9/1 Bp

      Powerful 36 V battery

      Cordless freedom of movement for a deep clean wherever textiles need it.

      Hotel app

      Ultra-simple operating concept

      Whether using the simple rotary switch or large push buttons, the spray function and the vacuum function can be switched on and off without any fuss or complication. This means that the machine can be used without the need for any further instructions.

      Smart 2-in-1 water bucket for Kärcher Puzzi 9/1 Bp

      Quick in and out

      Fully removable tanks on the Puzzi 2/1 Bp and a smart 2-in-1 water bucket on the Puzzi 9/1 Bp take the hassle out of handling the fresh and dirty water.

      Transparent window of the Kärcher Puzzi 9/1 Bp

      Always know what's going on

      Thanks to the transparent window of the Kärcher Puzzi, you can watch the dirt particles travelling from the upholstery and floor nozzle to the machine lid via the handle.

      Carpet Pro Cleaner Powder

      The right detergent

      With the detergents in the CarpetPro line, you have the ideal partner for cleaning textiles with the Puzzi. Whether you prefer powder, tabs or liquid detergents, our cleaners are designed for professional applications and impress with outstanding cleaning performance.

      OVERVIEW OF TECHNOLOGY

      Comprehensive equipment, high level of flexibility and location-independent cleaning performance characterise the Kärcher Puzzi 9/1 Bp. In everyday use the world's first cordless carpet cleaner enables complete mobility and flexible cleaning directly on site thanks to clever technology.

      A man carries a Kärcher Puzzi 9/1 Bp

      Portability

      • Ergonomic carrying handle
      • Can be comfortably carried one-handed
      • Conveniently well-balanced machine
      Kärcher Puzzi 9/1 Bp is compact

      Compact design

      • Durable, robust machine design
      • Economical thanks to long service life
      • Robust and hard-wearing diaphragm pump
      Close-up view of the Kärcher Puzzi 9/1 Bp nozzle

      Other benefits

      • Ergonomically designed and extra-short upholstery nozzle
      • Ideal for use in tight spaces (e.g. vehicle interiors)
      • Ergonomic design

      MADE BY PROFESSIONALS FOR PROFESSIONALS – FOR WHOM IS THE Puzzi 9/1 Bp SUITABLE?

      The Puzzi 9/1 Bp is suitable particularly for professional use wherever a textile (such as a cushion or carpet) requires deep cleaning. The independence of sockets makes it possible for industrial users to also clean textiles in unusual places quickly and efficiently.

      Cleaning of all textiles in public-facing areas with Kärcher Puzzi 9/1 Bp

      Building service providers

      • Professional cleaning of all textiles in public-facing areas such as receptions, meeting rooms and conference rooms
      • Flexible and cordless upholstery cleaning, even out on the patio
      Professional cordless upholstery cleaning with Kärcher Puzzi 9/1 Bp

      Hotels and hospitality

      • Professional cordless upholstery cleaning for all types of textiles, no matter whether it's carpet or furniture.
      • Powerful stain removal even on delicate textiles
      Upholstery cleaning in vehicle interiors with Kärcher Puzzi 9/1 Bp

      Automotive

      • Professional upholstery cleaning for vehicle interiors
      • Removal of coffee stains and even ketchup
      • Quick and cordless professional upholstery cleaning, even in the car park
      Cleaning of chairs and upholstered furniture with Kärcher Puzzi 9/1 Bp

      Restaurants and catering

      • Professional cleaning of chairs and all kinds of upholstered furniture
      • Professional removal of all stains whether it's coffee and juice, red wine or beer, ketchup or butter
      Cleaning of dust control mats and door mats with Kärcher Puzzi 9/1 Bp

      Public service

      • Cleaning of dust control mats and door mats in entrance area
      • Cleaning of upholstered chairs in conference and meeting rooms
      • Cleaning of chairs in offices and meeting rooms