      PressurePro Natural Active Cleaner, alkaline RM 82N

      The powerful alkaline high-pressure detergent from Kärcher made from renewable ingredients removes even stubborn dirt using the power of nature – its plant-based surfactants are completely biodegradable. Users do not have to compromise on performance – the PressurePro Natural Active Cleaner RM 82N is just as effective as conventional detergents.

      the alkaline high-pressure detergent from Kärcher is made from renewable ingredients

      Powerful by nature

      Reliable cleaning performance using the power of nature – the alkaline high-pressure detergent from Kärcher is made from renewable ingredients. Its plant-based surfactants are completely biodegradable. Nevertheless, it also reliably cleans hygiene-critical areas in agriculture and the food industry and removes even stubborn dirt, for example from vehicles subject to great demands. Users do not have to compromise on performance –the PressurePro Natural Active Cleaner RM 82N is just as effective as its conventional counterpart. Its high environmental standards are demonstrated, among other things, by its regulatory approval for cleaning tasks in certified organic agriculture.

      Plant power unleashed

      The PressurePro Natural Active Cleaner RM 82N is made from 99 per cent natural-based ingredients. Its surfactants – derived from wheat bran, maize and coconut oil, among others – are completely biodegradable, and have the same cleaning power as conventional ingredients.

      PressurePro Natural Active Cleaner RM 82N is made from up to 99 per cent natural-based ingredients
      simply start using sustainable Kärcher products right away

      Non-toxic

      The PressurePro Natural Active Cleaner RM 82N does not have a hazard warning as it does not contain colouring agents, fragrances, silicone oils, mineral oils, microplastics, phosphates or GM ingredients. This means that it is easy to store, has low-cost shipping, requires no training and offers a high level of safety during use – simply start cleaning sustainably right away!

      Compatible with organic farm standards

      Particularly stringent rules apply in organic farming. The PressurePro Natural Active Cleaner RM 82N meets them in virtually all sectors. This is demonstrated by its listing by the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL). Accordingly, even farms belonging to organic farming associations can use this cleaner.

      PressurePro Natural Active Cleaner RM 82N is compatible with organic farm standards
      PressurePro Natural Active Cleaner RM 82N is highly effective even in cold water

      Economical dosing

      The PressurePro Natural Active Cleaner RM 82N is highly effective even in cold water. You can select a particularly low dosage when operating Kärcher hot water high-pressure cleaners with a water temperature of up to 90 °C.

      One detergent for everything

      With the PressurePro Natural Active Cleaner RM 82N, users can perform a variety of cleaning tasks, including critical ones, in a manner that conserves resources and is gentle on materials. These applications include removing oils, greases, proteins, emissions, particulate matter and stubborn encrustations. It can also be used for cleaning floors, delicate surfaces, cold rooms, conveyor belts, vehicles and workshops.

      users can perform a variety of cleaning tasks
      Kärcher produces a tailor-made detergent formulation

      Engineered for your Kärcher. Made by Kärcher.

      As the developer and manufacturer of renowned high-pressure cleaners, Kärcher produces tailor-made detergent formulations. The result not only offers high effectiveness and application safety, but also careful treatment of the surfaces to be cleaned, even those made of aluminium, and of the technology. For example, its anti-corrosion formula protects metal parts and simultaneously preserves seals – which also helps to extend the life of your machine.

      Professional effective detergent

       Properties

      • Effective detergent for use with Kärcher cold water high-pressure cleaners (HD) and Kärcher hot water high-pressure cleaners (HDS)
      • Can be used with or without a cup foam lance
      • Quick and easy application without pre-mixing
      • Temperature-stable up to 90 °C
      • Loosens heavy oil, grease and proteins
      • Cleaning that is gentle on materials
      • Contains an anti-corrosion protection
      • Lowest water hazard class
      • Quick oil and water separation in the oil separator (easily separable)
      • Free from fragrances, colouring agents, solvents, phosphates, silicone, microplastics and GM ingredients
      • It is therefore non-toxic

      Application areas

      The PressurePro Natural Active Cleaner RM 82N has an extremely wide range of applications. In addition to cleaning all types of floors and even delicate, painted surfaces, the Kärcher detergent performs particularly impressively in the following typical tasks and applications:

      Kärcher HD Super Class for agriculture

      In agriculture – for example, for cleaning vehicles, equipment and barn facilities

      Kärcher HDS Super Class for car and commercial vehicle workshops

      In car and commercial vehicle workshops as well as at shipping companies and in the automotive industry – for example for washing vehicles in wash halls, as well as washing vehicle parts, lorry tarpaulins, workshops and hall floors

      Hygienic cleaning of tanks, barrels, conveyor belts, transport crates as well as storage and cold rooms

      In industry and the food sector – for example, for hygienic cleaning of tanks, barrels, conveyor belts, transport crates as well as storage and cold rooms

      In the municipal sector

      In the municipal sector – for example for cleaning vehicles and infrastructure such as railway stations and bus stops