Reliable cleaning performance using the power of nature – the alkaline high-pressure detergent from Kärcher is made from renewable ingredients. Its plant-based surfactants are completely biodegradable. Nevertheless, it also reliably cleans hygiene-critical areas in agriculture and the food industry and removes even stubborn dirt, for example from vehicles subject to great demands. Users do not have to compromise on performance –the PressurePro Natural Active Cleaner RM 82N is just as effective as its conventional counterpart. Its high environmental standards are demonstrated, among other things, by its regulatory approval for cleaning tasks in certified organic agriculture.