      Accessories for scrubber dryers

      That little bit extra: high-quality original accessories for scrubber dryers

      An even bigger selection for even cleaner results! Our comprehensive range of accessories allows you to flexibly extend your scrubber dryer according to your needs. The high-quality original accessories include brushes, squeegee blades, attachment kits and pads for a wide range of cleaning purposes. Equip your machine with optimal accessories for a cleaning result to be proud of.

      Making the right choice saves time and effort further down the line

      A guide to choosing the right accessories

      Choosing the right accessories is of vital importance. The right equipment doesn't just help you to achieve optimal cleaning results, it also ensures a long lifetime for the floor coverings.

      Depending on various factors such as the type of surface, the degree of soiling and the specific cleaning objectives, Kärcher offers a wide range of accessories for scrubber dryers.

      From special brushes to pads for different floors and cleaning tasks – having the right accessories allows you to customise your machine to meet your specific requirements.

      Download

      What is the right brush head for me?

      scrubber dryer
      scrubber dryer

      Roller brush head

      A scrubber dryer with a roller brush head is ideal for extensive deep cleaning of heavily soiled and textured floors. The roller brush achieves outstanding results thanks to the high brush speed and the increased contact pressure per square centimetre. The technology behind it also offers considerable advantages when it comes to removing coarse dirt. The counter-rotating rollers effectively pick up dirt particles and collect them in a separate coarse dirt container. This eliminates the need for a separate sweeping step before cleaning, saving time and stress.

      Disc brush head

      Scrubber dryers with a disc brush head are ideal for most common everyday maintenance cleaning applications as well as for cleaning less heavy soiling and lighter dirt particles. Disc brushes work particularly efficiently on smooth floors and are the preferred choice in noise-sensitive environments such as hospitals, hotels and catering establishments.

      scrubber dryer

      Strong bristles for a strong result: the right brush for every floor covering

      Thanks to the versatile Kärcher brush system, the scrubber dryer can be optimally equipped for various cleaning tasks. Choosing the right brush is essential: the different types of bristles and hardness of the brushes ensure excellent cleaning results that can be ideally adapted to the relevant floor covering and, if used correctly, ensure a long lifetime for the brushes. No matter whether it is for everyday maintenance cleaning or deep cleaning, whether you need a roller or disc brush head – the Kärcher brush system offers the right solution for your requirements.

      BDS_43_150_C_melaminpad_app_07_CI15.tif

      Glamour and shine: the right cleaning pad for even cleaner results

      Discover the many types of Kärcher floor cleaning pads for your scrubber dryer. With the pads, you can effectively clean, decoat or polish floor coverings and at the same time ensure value retention in the building. Our original pads ensure efficient and sustainable operation of your cleaning machines and significantly expand their range of applications.

      Which cleaning pads are the right choice for me?

      Accessories guide for download

      Download
      Suction lip

      Dry to the last drop: the right squeegee blade for increased efficiency

      Equip your scrubber dryer with the right squeegee blade – for the best suction results. We offer a high-quality selection of professional squeegee blade to suit the nature of the floor and the type of dirt to be cleaned. They are specially designed for a long lifetime and outstanding suction results. Whether it is economic natural rubber blades, tear-resistant Linatex® squeegee blade or oil-resistant PU blades – we have the ideal accessories for your scrubber dryer and for every requirement..

      Battery

      Endless energy: full power with the right battery

      We offer a large selection of suitable non-rechargeable and rechargeable batteries to ensure that your scrubber dryer doesn't run out of steam while working. Specially tailored to your cleaning requirements and challenges, the energy sources ensure long runtimes, high operational readiness and short downtimes for your machine. From removable batteries for compact machines to powerful AGM, gel or wet batteries for longer operating times, we have the right energy supply for your machine. We offer a 5-year warranty on our new lithium-ion batteries – for maximum safety and reliability.

      Attachment kits

      Making life easier: our individual attachment kits

      In addition to consumables, at Kärcher we also offer specially developed attachment kits to make using your scrubber dryer even more convenient, efficient and flexible. The range includes additional impact protection, a side scrub deck, brackets for carrying manual cleaning equipment and much more. Whatever you need – with our attachment kits, you can customise your machine to suit your requirements and make it easier to handle and operate in no time at all.