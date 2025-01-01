A guide to choosing the right accessories

Choosing the right accessories is of vital importance. The right equipment doesn't just help you to achieve optimal cleaning results, it also ensures a long lifetime for the floor coverings.

Depending on various factors such as the type of surface, the degree of soiling and the specific cleaning objectives, Kärcher offers a wide range of accessories for scrubber dryers.

From special brushes to pads for different floors and cleaning tasks – having the right accessories allows you to customise your machine to meet your specific requirements.