The HEPA 14 filter (DIN EN 1822:2019) together with the T 11/1 Classic ensure the highest safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas and even remove particles of SARS-CoV-2 from the ambient air.

Sustainable and innovative design made from 60% recycled plastic*. Production with reduced use of raw materials saves energy and avoids waste. The use of recycled material reduces the CO2 emissions. (* All plastic parts, excluding accessories.)