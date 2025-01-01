Because you want to eliminate weeds permanently
What are weeds?
Unlike cultivated and ornamental plants, weeds are plants that grow naturally without any human intervention.
Why are weeds removed?
There are lots of good reasons to remove weeds. In farming, you remove weeds to protect crops. In towns and cities, to keep public spaces clean and tidy and to prevent damage to roads, open spaces and buildings. Many weeds can spread extremely quickly and/or cause severe damage with their roots. They also have a negative impact on the desired aesthetics.