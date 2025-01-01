If your machine has to go for repair or maintenance work or unexpectedly breaks down, you get an equivalent replacement machine from Kärcher. As a matter of course and as quickly as possible.
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País: Portugal
If sometimes it's not working, we ensure that things run smoothly again.
If your machine has to go for repair or maintenance work or unexpectedly breaks down, you get an equivalent replacement machine from Kärcher. As a matter of course and as quickly as possible.
Contact partner [XXX]
Kärcher Center [XXX]
Tel.: [XXX]
E-mail: [XXX]