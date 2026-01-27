Bilglasrengöring, 500ml

Stänk- och randfri rengöring av bilrutor och speglar. Tar tillförlitligt bort insekter, fingeravtryck och smuts från gatan. Med antistatisk effekt för låg nedsmutsning.

Specifikationer

Tekniska data

Förpackning (ml) 500
Förpackningsenhet (Del(ar)) 8
Vikt inkl. förpackning (kg) 0,6
Mått (L × B × H) (mm) 80 x 80 x 250
Produkt
  • Tar bort hårt sittande smuts som fett, insekter, fingeravtryck och föroreningar
  • Rengöringsmedel som torkar utan rester eller ränder
  • Bra vätande egenskaper
  • Gör den framtida rengöringen av ytorna lättare (mindre efterföljande nedsmutsning)
  • Angenäm och frisk citrusdoft
Varning
Varningar och säkerhetsrekommendationer enligt EG-direktiv
  • P102 Förvaras oåtkomligt för barn.
Användningsområden
  • Bilrutor
  • Fönster och glasytor
