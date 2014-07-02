Adapter za vrtno cev
Adapter za priključek na vrtno cev - primerno za direkten priklop vseh Kärcherjevih krtač in gob za čiščenje na vrtne cevi s sistemom hitrih spojk.
Adapter za priključek na vrtno cev je namenjen za direkten priklop vseh Kärcherjevih krtač in gob za čiščenje na vrtne cevi s sistemom hitrih spojk. Regulacija vode in zaustavitev vode poteka direktno na adapterju.
Značilnosti in prednosti
Sistem hitrih spojk
- Hiter priklop vseh Kärcherjevih krtač na vrtne cevi
Regulacija vode in zaustavitev vode direktno na adapterju
- Udobna uporaba naprave
Adapter za vrtno cev
- Lahko rokovanje.
Specifikacije
Tehnični podatki
|Barva
|Črna
|Teža (Kg)
|0,052
|Teža vključno z embalažo (Kg)
|0,072
|Mere (D × Š × V) (mm)
|112 x 39 x 39
Kompatibilne naprave
