Adapter za vrtno cev

Adapter za priključek na vrtno cev je namenjen za direkten priklop vseh Kärcherjevih krtač in gob za čiščenje na vrtne cevi s sistemom hitrih spojk. Regulacija vode in zaustavitev vode poteka direktno na adapterju.

Značilnosti in prednosti
Sistem hitrih spojk
  • Hiter priklop vseh Kärcherjevih krtač na vrtne cevi
Regulacija vode in zaustavitev vode direktno na adapterju
  • Udobna uporaba naprave
Adapter za vrtno cev
  • Lahko rokovanje.
Specifikacije

Tehnični podatki

Barva Črna
Teža (Kg) 0,052
Teža vključno z embalažo (Kg) 0,072
Mere (D × Š × V) (mm) 112 x 39 x 39
Kompatibilne naprave
