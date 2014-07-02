H 9 Q visokotlačna cev Quick Connect

9 m dolga nadomestna visokotlačna cev za visokotlačne čistilnike razredov K 2 - K 7 (od leta 2009 naprej), pri kateri se cev na samo napravo ali na razpršilno cev priklopi s pomočjo hitre spojke Quick Connect. Primerna za temperature do 60 °C in tlak do 180 barov.

9 m dolga nadomestna visokotlačna cev za Kärcherjeve visokotlačne čistilnike razredov K 2 - K 7 (od leta 2009 naprej), pri katerih se cev na samo napravo ali na razpršilno cev priklopi s pomočjo hitre spojke Quick Connect. Nadomestna cev prenese tlak do 180 barov in je primerna za temperature do 60 °C.

Značilnosti in prednosti
Nadomestna cev 9 m
  • Hitra menjava cevi
Priključek Quick Connect
  • Visokotlačno cev lahko hitro in udobno priklopite in odklopite z naprave ali pištole. To prihrani čas in trud.
Sistem hitrih spojk
  • Za udobno čiščenje
Specifikacije

Tehnični podatki

Temperatura (°C) max. 60
Maks. tlak (bar) 180
Dolžina (m) 9
Barva Črna
Teža (Kg) 0,849
Teža vključno z embalažo (Kg) 0,965
Mere (D × Š × V) (mm) 245 x 245 x 65
Kompatibilne naprave
AKTUALNI IZDELKI
OPUŠČENI IZDELKI
Dodatna oprema