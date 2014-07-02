H 9 Q visokotlačna cev Quick Connect

9 m dolga nadomestna visokotlačna cev za visokotlačne čistilnike razredov K 2 - K 7 (od leta 2009 naprej), pri kateri se cev na samo napravo ali na razpršilno cev priklopi s pomočjo hitre spojke Quick Connect. Primerna za temperature do 60 °C in tlak do 180 barov.