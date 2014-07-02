H 9 Q visokotlačna cev Quick Connect
9 m dolga nadomestna visokotlačna cev za visokotlačne čistilnike razredov K 2 - K 7 (od leta 2009 naprej), pri kateri se cev na samo napravo ali na razpršilno cev priklopi s pomočjo hitre spojke Quick Connect. Primerna za temperature do 60 °C in tlak do 180 barov.
9 m dolga nadomestna visokotlačna cev za Kärcherjeve visokotlačne čistilnike razredov K 2 - K 7 (od leta 2009 naprej), pri katerih se cev na samo napravo ali na razpršilno cev priklopi s pomočjo hitre spojke Quick Connect. Nadomestna cev prenese tlak do 180 barov in je primerna za temperature do 60 °C.
Značilnosti in prednosti
Nadomestna cev 9 m
- Hitra menjava cevi
Priključek Quick Connect
- Visokotlačno cev lahko hitro in udobno priklopite in odklopite z naprave ali pištole. To prihrani čas in trud.
Sistem hitrih spojk
- Za udobno čiščenje
Specifikacije
Tehnični podatki
|Temperatura (°C)
|max. 60
|Maks. tlak (bar)
|180
|Dolžina (m)
|9
|Barva
|Črna
|Teža (Kg)
|0,849
|Teža vključno z embalažo (Kg)
|0,965
|Mere (D × Š × V) (mm)
|245 x 245 x 65
Kompatibilne naprave
AKTUALNI IZDELKI
OPUŠČENI IZDELKI
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic Car *EU
- K 2 Basic Home *EU
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe *EU
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME T150 *EU
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car *EU
- K 3 Full Control Home T350
- K 3 Full Controll
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Home T 350
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home Splash G *EU
- K 4 Full Control Car *EU
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Full Control Home *AT
- K 4 Full Control Home *EU
- K 4 Home *EU
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Silent
- K 5
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Home *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home + PC 7,5 *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home&Splash Guard
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 5 Smart Control Home
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K5 Full Control Plus
- KHD 4-2 T250 *AT