Vodni filter

Vodni filter za zaščito črpalke visokotlačnega čistilnika pred delci umazanije iz onesnažene vode. Filtriranje delcev umazanije podaljšuje življenjsko dobo vašega visokotlačnega čistilnika. Primerno za vse Kärcherjeve Consumer visokotlačne čistilnike razredov K2 - K7.

Značilnosti in prednosti
Zaščita črpalke visokotlačnega čistilnika pred delci umazanije iz onesnažene vode
  • Podaljšanje življenjske dobe vašega visokotlačnega čistilnika
Vodni filter
  • Vsebina posode je vidna kadarkoli
Enostavno odstranjevanje delcev umazanije
  • Pralno
Specifikacije

Tehnični podatki

Barva antracit
Teža (Kg) 0,073
Teža vključno z embalažo (Kg) 0,096
Mere (D × Š × V) (mm) 117 x 50 x 50
Kompatibilne naprave
Področja uporabe
  • Za zaščito potopne črpalke pred grobimi delci umazanije