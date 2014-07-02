Podaljšek visokotlačne cevi za pištolo s Quick Connect adapterjem. 10 m dolg podaljšek za visokotlačno cev skrbi za visoko prilagodljivost in povečuje radij delovanja visokotlačnega čistilnika. Enostavno priklopite med pištolo s Quick Connect spojko in visokotlačno cev - takoj boste delali še bolje. Robustna cev DN 8 je ojačana s tekstilnim pletivom in ima tudi zaščito pred pregibanjem cevi ter medeninasto spojko za dolgo življenjsko dobo. Podaljšek visokotlačne cevi prenese tlak do 180 barov in je primeren za temperature do 60 °C. Podaljšek cevi lahko seveda uporabljate tudi s čistili. Podaljšek je združljiv z Kärcherjevimi visokotlačnimi čistilniki razredov K 3 - K 7 z adapterjem Quick Connect.