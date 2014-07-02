XH 10 Q podaljševalna cev Quick Connect

Podaljšek za visokotlačne cevi za večjo prilagodljivost. 10-metrska cev DN 8 je trpežna in kakovostna in primerna za K 3 - K 7 naprave z adapterjem Quick Connect za hitro povezavo.

Podaljšek visokotlačne cevi za pištolo s Quick Connect adapterjem. 10 m dolg podaljšek za visokotlačno cev skrbi za visoko prilagodljivost in povečuje radij delovanja visokotlačnega čistilnika. Enostavno priklopite med pištolo s Quick Connect spojko in visokotlačno cev - takoj boste delali še bolje. Robustna cev DN 8 je ojačana s tekstilnim pletivom in ima tudi zaščito pred pregibanjem cevi ter medeninasto spojko za dolgo življenjsko dobo. Podaljšek visokotlačne cevi prenese tlak do 180 barov in je primeren za temperature do 60 °C. Podaljšek cevi lahko seveda uporabljate tudi s čistili. Podaljšek je združljiv z Kärcherjevimi visokotlačnimi čistilniki razredov K 3 - K 7 z adapterjem Quick Connect.

Značilnosti in prednosti
10 m podaljšek cevi
  • Povečanje radija uporabe, višja mera prilagodljivosti.
Priključek Quick Connect
  • Sistem hitre spojke za enostavno spajanje pištole in visokotlačne cevi.
DN 8 kakovostna cev, ojačana s tekstilnim pletivom
  • Zaščita cevi pred pregibanjem.
Specifikacije

Tehnični podatki

Temperatura (°C) max. 60
Maks. tlak (bar) 180
Dolžina (m) 10
Barva Črna
Teža (Kg) 1,137
Teža vključno z embalažo (Kg) 1,348
Mere (D × Š × V) (mm) 240 x 240 x 85
