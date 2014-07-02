XH 10 Q podaljševalna cev Quick Connect
Podaljšek za visokotlačne cevi za večjo prilagodljivost. 10-metrska cev DN 8 je trpežna in kakovostna in primerna za K 3 - K 7 naprave z adapterjem Quick Connect za hitro povezavo.
Podaljšek visokotlačne cevi za pištolo s Quick Connect adapterjem. 10 m dolg podaljšek za visokotlačno cev skrbi za visoko prilagodljivost in povečuje radij delovanja visokotlačnega čistilnika. Enostavno priklopite med pištolo s Quick Connect spojko in visokotlačno cev - takoj boste delali še bolje. Robustna cev DN 8 je ojačana s tekstilnim pletivom in ima tudi zaščito pred pregibanjem cevi ter medeninasto spojko za dolgo življenjsko dobo. Podaljšek visokotlačne cevi prenese tlak do 180 barov in je primeren za temperature do 60 °C. Podaljšek cevi lahko seveda uporabljate tudi s čistili. Podaljšek je združljiv z Kärcherjevimi visokotlačnimi čistilniki razredov K 3 - K 7 z adapterjem Quick Connect.
Značilnosti in prednosti
10 m podaljšek cevi
- Povečanje radija uporabe, višja mera prilagodljivosti.
Priključek Quick Connect
- Sistem hitre spojke za enostavno spajanje pištole in visokotlačne cevi.
DN 8 kakovostna cev, ojačana s tekstilnim pletivom
- Zaščita cevi pred pregibanjem.
Specifikacije
Tehnični podatki
|Temperatura (°C)
|max. 60
|Maks. tlak (bar)
|180
|Dolžina (m)
|10
|Barva
|Črna
|Teža (Kg)
|1,137
|Teža vključno z embalažo (Kg)
|1,348
|Mere (D × Š × V) (mm)
|240 x 240 x 85
Kompatibilne naprave
AKTUALNI IZDELKI
OPUŠČENI IZDELKI
- K 2.400
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car *EU
- K 3 Full Control Home T350
- K 3 Full Controll
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Home T 350
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home Splash G *EU
- K 4 Full Control Car *EU
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Full Control Home *AT
- K 4 Full Control Home *EU
- K 4 Home *EU
- K 4 Power Control
- K 4 Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood *EU
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 4 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 4 Premium Power Control Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Silent
- K 5
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Home *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home + PC 7,5 *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home&Splash Guard
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Power Control
- K 5 Power Control Flex Home&Brush
- K 5 Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Car&Home&Org
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Power Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Power Control Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 5 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 5 Smart Control
- K 5 Smart Control Flex
- K 5 Smart Control Home
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Power
- K 7 Power Flex Home
- K 7 Power Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium Power
- K 7 Premium Power Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Premium Smart Control Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 7 Smart Control
- K 7 Smart Control Flex
- K 7 Smart Control Flex Home
- K 7 Smart Control Flex eco!Booster
- K 7 Smart Control Home
- K Silent Anniversary Edition
- K3 Premium Full Control
- K4 Prem. + Kärcher for Kids-Osteraktion
- K5 Full Control Plus
- KHD 4-2 T250 *AT
- Visokotlačni čistilnik K7 Premium Power Home