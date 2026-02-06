Čistilo RM 627 za steklo 3 v 1, 1l

Prihrani čas in trud: čistilo Glass Finisher 3 v 1 zagotavlja dolgo obstojno čistočo brez madežev ali lis in je še posebej primerno za velike, težko dostopne steklene površine (npr. zimski vrtovi ali steklene fasade). Z zaščitno formulo proti ponovnemu nalaganju umazanije. Ne učinkuje na prevlečenih steklenih površinah.

Specifikacije

Tehnični podatki

Velikost embalaže (l) 1
Embalažna enota (Kos(i)) 6
Teža vključno z embalažo (Kg) 1,05
Mere (D × Š × V) (mm) 100 x 100 x 215
Področja uporabe
  • Velike, težko dostopne steklene površine
  • Zimski vrtovi