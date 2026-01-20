Čistilo za platišča Premium RM 667, 500ml

Z najvišjo čistilno močjo in formulo za hitro učinkovanje proti vsej umazaniji s ceste – za platišča vseh vrst. Inteligenten sistem spreminjanja barve pokaže čas učinkovanja čistila.

Specifikacije

Tehnični podatki

Velikost embalaže (ml) 500
Embalažna enota (Kos(i)) 8
Teža vključno z embalažo (Kg) 0,613
Mere (D × Š × V) (mm) 70 x 100 x 245
Značilnosti
  • Čistilo Premium za vse vrste jeklenih in litih platišč
  • Odstrani zavorni prah, ostanke pnevmatik, ostanke zimske soli za posipanje, umazanije zaradi snega in plundre.
  • ne vsebuje kislin, prijazno do materialov
  • samodejno učinkovanje
  • doseže tudi najmanjše vogale in kote
  • kratek čas učinkovanja
  • Z indikatorjem učinkovanja. Rdečkasto obarvanje prikaže aktiven čas učinkovanja čistila
  • Čistilo je pripravljeno za uporabo (RTU, Ready-to-use)
  • Biološko razgradljivi tenzidi v skladu z OECD
  • Telo steklenice je izdelano iz 100% reciklirane plastike
Področja uporabe
  • Platišča