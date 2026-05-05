RM 640N RTU čistilo za ročno čiščenje koles. Enostavna in učinkovita uporaba z ergonomsko razpršilno glavo in kompaktno 0,5-litrsko plastenko. Formula iz obnovljivih in naravno pridobljenih sestavin daje kolesu nov sijaj. Čistilo je bilo razvito posebej za vsakodnevno čiščenje koles, vključno z električnimi kolesi, gorskimi kolesi in cestnimi kolesi. Sredstvo je nežno do materialov in primerno za komponente iz karbona, aluminija, gume ali podobnih občutljivih materialov. Detergent je tudi enostavno spirati – kar pomaga varčevati z vodo pri vsakodnevni uporabi.