RM 640N RTU, 0,5l naravno čistilo za kolesa, 500ml
Za popolnoma čisto kolo od kolesnega obroča do krmila: formula je nežna do materialov, razvita posebej za kolesa in temelji na obnovljivih sestavinah.
RM 640N RTU čistilo za ročno čiščenje koles. Enostavna in učinkovita uporaba z ergonomsko razpršilno glavo in kompaktno 0,5-litrsko plastenko. Formula iz obnovljivih in naravno pridobljenih sestavin daje kolesu nov sijaj. Čistilo je bilo razvito posebej za vsakodnevno čiščenje koles, vključno z električnimi kolesi, gorskimi kolesi in cestnimi kolesi. Sredstvo je nežno do materialov in primerno za komponente iz karbona, aluminija, gume ali podobnih občutljivih materialov. Detergent je tudi enostavno spirati – kar pomaga varčevati z vodo pri vsakodnevni uporabi.
Specifikacije
Tehnični podatki
|Velikost embalaže (ml)
|500
|Embalažna enota (Kos(i))
|8
|Teža vključno z embalažo (Kg)
|0,4
Značilnosti
- Z več kot 99 % sestavin naravnega izvora formula zanesljivo odstranjuje umazanijo, ki je običajno na kolesih, kot so prah, blato itd.
- Detergent ne vsebuje kislin, topil, barvil, dišav ali silikonov
- Preizkušeno glede združljivosti materialov na karbon, aluminij, gumo itd.
- Uporabljene površinsko aktivne snovi so 100 % rastlinskega izvora in ne vsebujejo površinsko aktivnih snovi na osnovi mineralnih olj
- Telo steklenice je izdelano iz 100% reciklirane plastike
- Ergonomična razpršilna glava za enakomeren, učinkovit nanos in majhno porabo
Opozorila in varnostni nasveti po smernicah Evropske Unije
Opozorila in nasveti glede varnosti skladno s smernicami Evropske unije
- P102 Hraniti zunaj dosega otrok.
Video posnetki
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Področja uporabe
- Kolesa