RM 640N RTU, 0,5l naravno čistilo za kolesa, 500ml

Za popolnoma čisto kolo od kolesnega obroča do krmila: formula je nežna do materialov, razvita posebej za kolesa in temelji na obnovljivih sestavinah.

RM 640N RTU čistilo za ročno čiščenje koles. Enostavna in učinkovita uporaba z ergonomsko razpršilno glavo in kompaktno 0,5-litrsko plastenko. Formula iz obnovljivih in naravno pridobljenih sestavin daje kolesu nov sijaj. Čistilo je bilo razvito posebej za vsakodnevno čiščenje koles, vključno z električnimi kolesi, gorskimi kolesi in cestnimi kolesi. Sredstvo je nežno do materialov in primerno za komponente iz karbona, aluminija, gume ali podobnih občutljivih materialov. Detergent je tudi enostavno spirati – kar pomaga varčevati z vodo pri vsakodnevni uporabi.

Specifikacije

Tehnični podatki

Velikost embalaže (ml) 500
Embalažna enota (Kos(i)) 8
Teža vključno z embalažo (Kg) 0,4
Značilnosti
  • Z več kot 99 % sestavin naravnega izvora formula zanesljivo odstranjuje umazanijo, ki je običajno na kolesih, kot so prah, blato itd.
  • Detergent ne vsebuje kislin, topil, barvil, dišav ali silikonov
  • Preizkušeno glede združljivosti materialov na karbon, aluminij, gumo itd.
  • Uporabljene površinsko aktivne snovi so 100 % rastlinskega izvora in ne vsebujejo površinsko aktivnih snovi na osnovi mineralnih olj
  • Telo steklenice je izdelano iz 100% reciklirane plastike
  • Ergonomična razpršilna glava za enakomeren, učinkovit nanos in majhno porabo
RM 640N RTU, 0,5l naravno čistilo za kolesa, 500ml
Opozorila in varnostni nasveti po smernicah Evropske Unije
Opozorila in nasveti glede varnosti skladno s smernicami Evropske unije
  • P102 Hraniti zunaj dosega otrok.

Video posnetki

Kompatibilne naprave
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Področja uporabe
  • Kolesa