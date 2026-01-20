Vosek za poliranje RM 660, 500ml

Intenzivno čiščenje in odpornost proti pranju ter vremenu v enem samem koraku. Odstrani drobne praske in obnovi prvoten lesk barve.

Specifikacije

Tehnični podatki

Velikost embalaže (ml) 500
Embalažna enota (Kos(i)) 8
Teža vključno z embalažo (Kg) 0,604
Mere (D × Š × V) (mm) 70 x 70 x 180
Značilnosti
  • 2-v-1: nega in zaščita barve v enem koraku
  • Odstrani drobne praske (npr. od ščetk za pranje avtomobila)
  • Posebne negovalne komponente ščitijo barvo, pospešujejo sušenje in zagotavljajo briljantne rezultate
  • Osveži barvo in zagotavlja visok sijaj barve brez motečih hologramov
  • Posebne snovi podpirajo dolgotrajno zaščito avtomobilskih površin
  • Biserni učinek preprečuje zastajanje vode in varuje pred delci umazanije
  • Prijeten, svež vonj po citrusih
  • Čistilo je pripravljeno za uporabo (RTU, Ready-to-use)
  • Polirno sredstvo brez mikroplastike
  • Izdelano v Nemčiji
Vosek za poliranje RM 660, 500ml
Opozorila in varnostni nasveti po smernicah Evropske Unije
  • H317 Lahko povzroči alergijski odziv kože.
  • P101 Če je potreben zdravniški nasvet, mora biti na voljo posoda ali etiketa proizvoda.
  • P102 Hraniti zunaj dosega otrok.
  • P280g Nositi zaščitne rokavice.
  • P302 + P352b PRI STIKU S KOŽO: Umiti z veliko in mila.
  • P333 + P313 Če nastopi draženje kože ali se pojavi izpuščaj: poiščite zdravniško pomoč/oskrbo.
  • P501a Vsebino/vsebnik odstranite v skladu z lokalnimi/regionalnimi/narodnimi/ mednarodnimi predpisi.
Kompatibilne naprave
Področja uporabe
  • Avtomobilski lak
  • Lakirane površine
