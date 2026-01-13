Preprosto povezovanje, odklapljanje in popravila – s priročno in ergonomsko univerzalno cevno spojko Kärcher Plus in prijemalnimi utori iz mehke plastike za posebej udobno uporabo. Prilagodljiv vtični sistem močno olajšuje zalivanje manjših in večjih vrtov ter površin. Delujoči priključki za pipe in cevne spojke so namreč osnova vsakega dobrega sistema za zalivanje. Univerzalna cevna spojka Plus je združljiva z običajnimi premeri cevi in vsemi dobavljivimi sistemi na klik.