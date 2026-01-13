Univerzalna cevna spojka Plus

Univerzalna cevna spojka Plus s prijemalnimi utori iz mehke plastike za udobno uporabo, ki je združljiva z vsemi sistemi na klik.

Preprosto povezovanje, odklapljanje in popravila – s priročno in ergonomsko univerzalno cevno spojko Kärcher Plus in prijemalnimi utori iz mehke plastike za posebej udobno uporabo. Prilagodljiv vtični sistem močno olajšuje zalivanje manjših in večjih vrtov ter površin. Delujoči priključki za pipe in cevne spojke so namreč osnova vsakega dobrega sistema za zalivanje. Univerzalna cevna spojka Plus je združljiva z običajnimi premeri cevi in vsemi dobavljivimi sistemi na klik.

Značilnosti in prednosti
Prijemalni utori iz mehke plastike
  • Za lahko rokovanje.
Sistem na klik
Specifikacije

Tehnični podatki

Premer 1/2″ / 5/8″ / 3/4″
Barva Rumena
Teža (Kg) 0,042
Teža vključno z embalažo (Kg) 0,052
Mere (D × Š × V) (mm) 65 x 33 x 45
