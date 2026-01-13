Nosilec za cev Premium HR 7.315 Kit 1/2"
Žal želeni izdelek ni več del naše trenutne ponudbe izdelkov. Dodatki, čistila in navodila za uporabo so še vedno na voljo.Preklopite na trenutno izbiro izdelkov.
Kompatibilne naprave
AKTUALNI IZDELKI
OPUŠČENI IZDELKI
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic *EU
- K 2 Basic Car *EU
- K 2 Basic Home *EU
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe *EU
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME T150 *EU
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2.400
- K 2.75-PL-WB
- K 2500 PLUS-N * EUR
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Classic
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car *EU
- K 3 Full Control Home T350
- K 3 Full Controll
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Home T 350
- K 4 Full Control
- K 4 Full Control Car & Home Splash G *EU
- K 4 Full Control Car *EU
- K 4 Full Control Home
- K 4 Full Control Home & Brush
- K 4 Full Control Home *AT
- K 4 Full Control Home *EU
- K 4 Home *EU
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Full Control
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home
- K 4 Premium Full Control Home Wood *EU
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Silent
- K 490M-PL-FLEX*EU
- K 490M-PL.-F.S.*EUR
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 5 Full Control
- K 5 Full Control Home
- K 5 Full Control Home *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home + PC 7,5 *AT
- K 5 Full Control Home&Splash Guard
- K 5 Home
- K 5 Premium
- K 5 Premium Full Control
- K 5 Premium Full Control Car&Home&Org
- K 5 Premium Full Control Home
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 5 Premium Home
- K 5 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 502MS-PLUS *EU
- K 7
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Full Control
- K 7 Full Control Home
- K 7 Full Control Plus
- K 7 Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Full Control *EU
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus
- K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home
- K 7 Premium Home
- K 7 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K3 Premium Full Control
- K4 Prem. + Kärcher for Kids-Osteraktion
- K5 Full Control Plus
- KHP 4 *AT
NAJDI REZERVNE DELE
Poiščite rezervne dele za vašo čistilno opremo Kärcher. Za začetek iskanja izberite »NAJDI REZERVNE DELE« ali se obrnite na pooblaščenega Kärcherjevega prodajalca.