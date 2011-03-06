หัวฉีดสำรองสำหรับ อุปกรณ์เสริม T-Racer

Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
ประเทศ: ไทย
Fast shipping
Many payment options
Secure payment
หมายเลขสั่งซื้อ: 2.640-642.0หัวฉีดทดแทนคุณภาพสูงและสีเหลืองเพื่อการเปลี่ยนหัวฉีด T-Racer ได้ง่าย เหมาะสำหรับการเปลี่ยนหัวฉีดสำหรับคลาสอุปกรณ์ K6 และ K7
ขนาด (ยาว × กว้าง × สูง) (มม.)
90 x 125 x 30
น้ำหนัก (กิโลกรัม) (กก)
0.024
สี
สีดำ
ผู้ผลิต: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40, 71364 Winnenden, Germany
โทร: +49 7195 / 14-0 I Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
อีเมล: info@karcher.com
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