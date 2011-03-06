ติดต่อเราเพื่อปรึกษา

    Two yellow Kärcher nozzles with black O-rings, one upright and one lying flat, on a white background.

    หัวฉีดสำรองสำหรับ อุปกรณ์เสริม T-Racer

    หมายเลขสั่งซื้อ: 2.640-642.0

    หัวฉีดทดแทนคุณภาพสูงและสีเหลืองเพื่อการเปลี่ยนหัวฉีด T-Racer ได้ง่าย เหมาะสำหรับการเปลี่ยนหัวฉีดสำหรับคลาสอุปกรณ์ K6 และ K7