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    Privacy Information and Cookies

    Kärcher is committed to ensuring that your privacy is protected. This Privacy Information sets out the basis on which any personal data we collect from you, or that you provide to us will be processed by us.Kärcher follows while processing your personal data the applicable Data Protection regulations. All data will be deleted if not needed for lawful processing any more.

    I. Name and contact details of the controller:

    Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
    Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40

    71364 Winnenden / Germany

    Tel. +49 7195 / 14-0
    Fax +49 7195 / 14-2212
    E-mail: info@karcher.com

    Management Board:

    Hartmut Jenner (chair),
    Christian May (deputy chair),
    Stefan Patzke,
    Marco Cardinale,
    Markus Limberger

    (hereinafter referred to as ‘Kärcher’) carries out all data processing operations (e.g. collection, processing and transfer) in accordance with the statutory regulations.

    The following Privacy Policy provides an overview of which types of data are collected on and via our website and how they are used and transmitted, which security measures Kärcher takes to protect your data and how you can exercise your rights.

    For questions regarding data protection, and regarding your rights as a Data Subject, please contact the Kärcher data protection officer at:

    Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG
    Data Protection Officer
    Alfred-Kärcher-Strasse 28-40
    71364 Winnenden, Germany

    Email:  datenschutzbeauftragter@karcher.com