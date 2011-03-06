Adobe Analytics

1. Description, purpose and scope of data processing

Our website uses Adobe Analytics – a web analytics service provided by Adobe Systems Software Ireland Limited, 4–6 Riverwalk, City West Business Campus, Dublin 24, Ireland (‘Adobe’).

Adobe Analytics uses cookies that are stored on your computer and enable your use of the website to be analysed. If the information generated by the cookie about the use of the website is transmitted to an Adobe server, then the settings ensure that the IP address is anonymised before geolocation and is replaced by a generic IP address prior to storage. On behalf of the operator of this website, Adobe will use this information to evaluate the use of the website by users in order to compile reports on website activity and to provide the website operator with other services relating to website activity and Internet usage. The IP address transmitted by your browser as part of the Adobe Analytics process will not be merged with other Adobe data. You can prevent cookies from being stored by adjusting the appropriate settings in your browser software. Please note, however, that doing so may prevent you from being able to fully use all the features of this website.

2. Legal basis for data processing

Adobe Analytics cookies are stored on the basis of the visitor’s consent (Art. 6 (1) lit. a. GDPR).

3. Duration of storage, possibility of objection and removal

You can set your browser to notify you when a cookie is placed, to only permit cookies in individual cases, to exclude the use of cookies generally or in specific cases, and even to activate automatic erasure of cookies when you close your browser. Deactivating cookies may restrict the functionality of this website.

You can further prevent Adobe from collecting the information generated by the cookie and the data relating to your usage of the website (including your IP address), as well as the processing of such data by Adobe, by downloading and installing the browser plugin available on the following link.

4. Third-party information

For further information about Adobe Analytics, see Adobe's data protection provisions: http://www.adobe.com/de/privacy/opt-out.html

Integration of media data through Cliplister

1. Description, purpose and scope of data processing

Our website uses interfaces to the services of Cliplister GmbH, Schauenburgerstrasse 116, 24114 Kiel, Germany (‘Cliplister’).

Cliplister is a professional enterprise cloud infrastructure from Germany for the organisation, processing and distribution of media data such as images, videos, audio, PDFs or 3D content. The content is stored on Cliplister and integrated into our website and can be played or accessed directly from our website.

If you access a corresponding website of our offering, we establish a connection to Cliplister via web interfaces in order to provide you with such content in the best possible way. Here, your IP address and device-specific information are transmitted to Cliplister for the purpose of optimal and legally secure presentation of the content, and recorded by Cliplister in an encrypted and anonymised form.

2. Legal basis for data processing

The use is based on our legitimate interests, i.e. interest in the secure and efficient provision of media data in accordance with Art. 6 (1) lit. f. GDPR.

3. Third-party information

For more information about advertising technology, see Cliplister's data protection provisions: https://cliplister.com/datenschutz/

Google Maps

1. Description, purpose and scope of data processing

Our website uses Google Maps to provide map services (including route planning, etc.). The provider is Google Ireland Limited, Gordon House, Barrow Street, Dublin 4, Ireland. Google Maps is a service that enables map services such as route planning, viewing satellite images and other actions such as searching for bars, public buildings, sights, etc. For more information about Google Maps features, please visit: https://support.google.com/maps/

The data you transmit for the purpose of using these map services shall be stored on Google LLC servers in the US. Google Ireland Limited has entered into a contract with Google LLC in accordance with standard contractual clauses (https://privacy.google.com/businesses/gdprcontrollerterms/).

2. Legal basis for data processing

The use is based on our legitimate interests, i.e. interest in the user-friendly provision of a map service in accordance with Art. 6 (1) lit. f. GDPR.

3. Duration of storage, possibility of objection and removal

In principle, data are erased as soon as the purpose for which they were collected has been fulfilled. We do not store any user data in connection with Google Maps. Third-party providers may collect data in connection with the use of the plug-ins. You can obtain more detailed information regarding the duration of storage on the respective provider's website in their data protection section.

4. Third-party information

For more information about Google Maps, please see the Google Maps Privacy Policy at https://policies.google.com/privacy?hl=de

reCAPTCHA Google

1. Description, purpose and scope of data processing

Our website uses ‘Google reCAPTCHA’ (hereinafter referred to as ‘reCAPTCHA’) from Google. reCAPTCHA is used to check whether the data entered on our website (e.g. in a contact form) are entered by a human or by an automated program. To do this, reCAPTCHA analyses the behaviour of the website visitor based on various characteristics. This analysis begins automatically as soon as the website visitor enters the website. For analysis, reCAPTCHA evaluates various information (e.g. IP address, time spent on the website by the visitor or mouse movements made by the user). The data collected during the analysis are forwarded to Google.

2. Legal basis for data processing

Data processing is carried out on the basis of point Art. 6 (1) lit. f. GDPR. The website operator has a legitimate interest in protecting its websites from abusive automated spying and from spam.

3. Duration of storage, possibility of objection and removal

If you do not want any data to be transmitted to Google, you must completely log out of Google and erase all Google cookies before visiting our website or using the reCAPTCHA software. The data are, in principle, automatically transmitted to Google as soon as you visit our site. In order to erase these data again, you must contact Google Support at https://support.google.com/?hl=de&tid=231579508952.

4. Third-party information

For more information about Google reCAPTCHA and Google’s Privacy Policy, please visit the following links: https://www.google.com/intl/de/policies/privacy/ and https://www.google.com/recaptcha/intro/android.html.