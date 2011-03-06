Accessories
With Kärcher original accessories, you can optimise the power and extend the areas of use of your cleaning machines.
With Kärcher original accessories, you can optimise the power and extend the areas of use of your cleaning machines.
Kärcher cleaning machines, combined with specially formulated cleaning agents, deliver outstanding performance.
Finding the optimal solution for cleaning tasks is an important economic factor for businesses of any kind. Environmental aspects are also of growing global significance. This is why we have tailored our extensive range of products precisely to your requirements.