Blade LMO 18-33 Battery

Just a few hand movements is all it takes to install the lawn mower blade made from high-grade steel in the LMO 18-33 Battery. With a cutting width of 33 cm it achieves neat cutting results.

A perfect lawn needs a perfect cut. And this is only possible with the right blades. The lawn mower blade for the LMO 18-33 Battery with a cutting width of 33 centimetres achieves the desired cutting height also in imponderable areas in the garden. Because the high-grade steel blade is optimally sharpened so that no ragged blades of grass or unevenness remain. The battery powered lawn mower delivers a reliable and perfect cutting result. If the lawn mower blade needs to be changed, a few hand movements at just one screw is all that is needed and the operation can be continued: on the meadow and the lawn in order to inhale that unique smell of freshly cut grass.

Features and benefits
Extra sharp steel blade
  • Use of high-grade steel ensures neat cutting results without any ragged blades of grass.
Easy blade change
  • Few hand movements at just one screw and the blade is replaced.
Effective shape
  • Thanks to the clever shape of the blade, the cuttings land in the hopper residue-free.
Perfectly matched accessories
  • The lawn mower blade is ideal for the battery lawn mower LMO 18-33 Battery.
Specifications

Technical data

Cutting width (cm) 33
Colour Black
Weight (kg) 0,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,3
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 330 x 55 x 11
Application areas
  • Lawn
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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