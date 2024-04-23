A perfect lawn needs a perfect cut. And this is only possible with the right blades. The lawn mower blade for the LMO 18-33 Battery with a cutting width of 33 centimetres achieves the desired cutting height also in imponderable areas in the garden. Because the high-grade steel blade is optimally sharpened so that no ragged blades of grass or unevenness remain. The battery powered lawn mower delivers a reliable and perfect cutting result. If the lawn mower blade needs to be changed, a few hand movements at just one screw is all that is needed and the operation can be continued: on the meadow and the lawn in order to inhale that unique smell of freshly cut grass.