Blade LMO 18-33 Battery
Just a few hand movements is all it takes to install the lawn mower blade made from high-grade steel in the LMO 18-33 Battery. With a cutting width of 33 cm it achieves neat cutting results.
A perfect lawn needs a perfect cut. And this is only possible with the right blades. The lawn mower blade for the LMO 18-33 Battery with a cutting width of 33 centimetres achieves the desired cutting height also in imponderable areas in the garden. Because the high-grade steel blade is optimally sharpened so that no ragged blades of grass or unevenness remain. The battery powered lawn mower delivers a reliable and perfect cutting result. If the lawn mower blade needs to be changed, a few hand movements at just one screw is all that is needed and the operation can be continued: on the meadow and the lawn in order to inhale that unique smell of freshly cut grass.
Features and benefits
Extra sharp steel blade
- Use of high-grade steel ensures neat cutting results without any ragged blades of grass.
Easy blade change
- Few hand movements at just one screw and the blade is replaced.
Effective shape
- Thanks to the clever shape of the blade, the cuttings land in the hopper residue-free.
Perfectly matched accessories
- The lawn mower blade is ideal for the battery lawn mower LMO 18-33 Battery.
Specifications
Technical data
|Cutting width (cm)
|33
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|330 x 55 x 11
Application areas
- Lawn