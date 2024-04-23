Blade LMO 36-40 Battery
No ragged blades of grass, no unevenness – guaranteed with the powerful lawn mower blade made from steel with a cutting width of 40 cm for the LMO 36-40 Battery.
The lawn is mowed, the cuttings landed in the hopper residue-free thanks to the clever shape of the battery powered lawn mower blade – a perfect day in the garden so! The razor-sharp steel blades for the 36-40 Battery saw to this, leaving no ragged blades of grass or unevenness in the lawn. With these blades the desired cutting height is reliably achieved with a cutting width of 40 centimetres and a lawn is left behind that is worth looking at! For changing the lawn mower blade only a few quick and simple hand movements at a screw are necessary.
Features and benefits
Extra sharp steel blade
- Use of high-grade steel ensures neat cutting results without any ragged blades of grass.
Easy blade change
- Few hand movements at just one screw and the blade is replaced.
Effective shape
- Thanks to the clever shape of the blade, the cuttings land in the hopper residue-free.
Perfectly matched accessories
- The lawn mower blade is ideal for the battery lawn mower LMO 36-40 Battery.
Specifications
Technical data
|Cutting width (cm)
|40
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,5
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|400 x 52 x 17
Application areas
- Lawn