CR 213

Equipped with a magnetic card reader for single-use magnetic wash cards, our start system for gantry and commercial vehicle washes impresses with easy operation and a robust design.

Our start system for gantry and commercial vehicle washes impresses with its robust design made from high-quality plastic in RAL 7012 and the front panel made from non-corrosive stainless steel. Designed as standard for simple wall mounting, a pedestal is also available as optional equipment. The system has a magnetic card reader for single-use magnetic wash cards and is very easy to operate: after inserting the wash card the wash is started at the touch of a button.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight (kg) 13
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 13,2
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 489 x 240 x 441
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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