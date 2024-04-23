Our start system for gantry and commercial vehicle washes impresses with its robust design made from high-quality plastic in RAL 7012 and the front panel made from non-corrosive stainless steel. Designed as standard for simple wall mounting, a pedestal is also available as optional equipment. The system has a magnetic card reader for single-use magnetic wash cards and is very easy to operate: after inserting the wash card the wash is started at the touch of a button.