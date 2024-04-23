CR 214 BC
Gantry car wash start system with touch display for intuitive user guidance. Permits the entry of PIN codes, has barcode reader. Made from high-quality plastic in RAL 7012.
Intuitive start system for gantry car washes made from high-quality plastic in RAL 7012 with front panel made of stainless steel. The start system allows the entry of PIN codes via a touch display and has a barcode reader for single, multiple and long-term codes, as well as an integrated interface for various cash desk systems. A sun shield guarantees easy readability, also in poor lighting conditions. Designed as standard for wall mounting, a pedestal is also available as optional equipment.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight (kg)
|7
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|418 x 278 x 441