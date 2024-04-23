Intuitive start system for gantry car washes made from high-quality plastic in RAL 7012 with front panel made of stainless steel. The start system allows the entry of PIN codes via a touch display and has a barcode reader for single, multiple and long-term codes, as well as an integrated interface for various cash desk systems. A sun shield guarantees easy readability, also in poor lighting conditions. Designed as standard for wall mounting, a pedestal is also available as optional equipment.