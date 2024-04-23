CR 214 BC

Gantry car wash start system with touch display for intuitive user guidance. Permits the entry of PIN codes, has barcode reader. Made from high-quality plastic in RAL 7012.

Intuitive start system for gantry car washes made from high-quality plastic in RAL 7012 with front panel made of stainless steel. The start system allows the entry of PIN codes via a touch display and has a barcode reader for single, multiple and long-term codes, as well as an integrated interface for various cash desk systems. A sun shield guarantees easy readability, also in poor lighting conditions. Designed as standard for wall mounting, a pedestal is also available as optional equipment.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight (kg) 7
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 10
Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm) 418 x 278 x 441
INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
SSL Secured
© 2025 Kärcher Tunisia