Simple handling, very good foam quality and thanks to a main body made of Ecobrass very resistant against aggressive cleaning agents: Our robust and very high-quality cup foam lance Advanced 3 for high-pressure cleaners from Kärcher with servo control function and flow rate of 900 to 2500 l/h. The foam lance has an ergonomic and particularly stable cleaning agent container with large filler opening and an additional gripping option at the neck. Thanks to the precise, 3-stage dosing option via an integrated shutter, unintentional adjustment of the cleaning agent dosing unit is practically ruled out. Depending on the application, the spray angle can be flexibly adjusted.