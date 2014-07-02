Drum and tank cleaning

Kärcher Barrel and tank cleaning

Barrel and tank cleaning

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Kärcher HKF 50 spray head, brass

HKF 50 spray head, brass

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Kärcher Nozzle kit for spray head HKF 50 (3.631-009.0 / 3.631-039.0)

Nozzle kit for spray head HKF 50 (3.631-009.0 / 3.631-039.0)

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INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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