Extension suction tube
Practical extension suction tube for greater operating range. The extension of the suction tube is recommended particularly for applications in areas that are difficult to access, such as high ceilings. The suction tube is 0.5 m long and has a nominal size of 35 mm.
Features and benefits
Suitable for all Kärcher Home & Garden wet and dry vacuum cleaners
For areas that are difficult to access, e.g. high ceilings, low light shafts, etc.
Specifications
Technical data
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|35
|Colour
|Black
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L x W x H) (mm)
|480 x 40 x 40
Compatible machines
- KWD 1 V-12/2/18
- KWD 1 W V-12/2/18
- KWD 2 S V-15/4/18
- KWD 2 S V-15/4/18/C
- KWD 2 V-12/4/18
- KWD 3 S V-17/4/20/F
- KWD 3 V-15/4/20
- KWD 3 V-17/4/20
- KWD 3 V-17/4/20 Suc. Brush Kit
- KWD 3 V-17/4/20/F
- KWD 4 V-20/5/20
- KWD 4 V-20/5/35 Extension DDC
- KWD 5 S V-25/5/22
- KWD 5 V-25/5/22
- KWD 6 P S V-30/8/22/T
- WD 1 Compact Battery
- WD 1 Compact Battery Set
- WD 2 Plus S V-15/4/18
- WD 2 Plus S V-15/4/18/C
- WD 2 Plus V-12/4/18
- WD 2 Plus V-12/4/18/C
- WD 2 Plus V-12/6/18/C
- WD 2 Plus V-12/6/18/C Home
- WD 2 Plus V-15/4/18
- WD 2 Plus V-15/4/18/C
- WD 2 Plus V-15/6/18/C
- WD 2-18
- WD 2-18 Battery Set
- WD 3 Battery
- WD 3 Battery Premium
- WD 3 Battery Premium Set
- WD 3 Battery Set
- WD 3 P S V-17/4/20
- WD 3 P S V-17/4/20 Workshop
- WD 3 P V-17/4/20
- WD 3 P V-17/4/20 Extension
- WD 3 P V-17/4/20 Workshop
- WD 3 P V-19/4/20
- WD 3 S V-15/4/20
- WD 3 S V-15/6/20 Home
- WD 3 S V-17/4/20
- WD 3 S V-17/4/20 + 4 FB
- WD 3 S V-17/6/20 Car
- WD 3 S V-19/4/20
- WD 3 S V-19/4/20 Suc. Br. Kit
- WD 3 S V-19/6/20 Car
- WD 3 V-15/4/20
- WD 3 V-15/4/20 Car
- WD 3 V-15/6/20
- WD 3 V-17/4/20
- WD 3 V-17/4/35 + Nozzles
- WD 3 V-17/6/20 Car
- WD 3 V-19/4/20
- WD 3 V-19/6/20
- WD 3 V-19/6/20 Home
- WD 3-18
- WD 3-18 Battery Set
- WD 3-18 S
- WD 3-18 S Battery Set
- WD 4 S V-20/4/35
- WD 4 S V-20/5/22
- WD 4 S V-20/6/22 Car
- WD 4 V-20/4/35
- WD 4 V-20/5/22
- WD 4 V-20/6/22 Car
- WD 5 P S V-25/5/22
- WD 5 P S V-25/5/22 Workshop
- WD 5 P V-25/5/22
- WD 5 P V-25/8/35
- WD 5 P V-25/8/35 Car
- WD 5 S V-25/5/22
- WD 5 S V-30/5/22
- WD 5 V-25/5/22
- WD 6 P S V-30/6/22/T
- WD 6 P S V-30/8/22/T Renovation
- WD 6 P S V-30/8/35/T
- WD 6 P V-25/8/22/T
Application areas
- High ceilings
- Light wells