Facade and solar panel cleaning

Kärcher Brushes

Brushes

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Kärcher Telescopic lances

Telescopic lances

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Kärcher Water softening

Water softening

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Kärcher Hoses

Hoses

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Kärcher Attachment kits and adapters

Attachment kits and adapters

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INFORMATION
Contact us

Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


E-Mail: info@tn.kaercher.com
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