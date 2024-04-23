Filter bags

Kärcher Fleece filter bags

Fleece filter bags

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Kärcher Paper filter bags

Paper filter bags

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Kärcher Tunisia
lmmeuble Yasmine Tower
Bloc A 6ème étage, bureau A 6.6
Centre Urbain Nord
1082 Tunis - Tunisia


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