The filter cleaning tool for the VC 4 Cordless (Premium) myHome, VC 6 Cordless (Premium) ourFamily and the VC 7 Cordless yourMax devices not only makes possible simple cleaning of the air intake filter in only a few hand movements, but also extends the lifetime. Cleaning the filter is almost automatic: Simply insert it in the filter cleaning tool and the manual rotation mechanism and simultaneous suction ensure a continuously clean prefilter. Please note: The second air intake filter must be inserted in the device beforehand. The exact attachment ensures a secure fit at the device. An air intake filter is also included in the accessories for the exchange.